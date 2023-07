Unicorns may have edge

Raza not included for Orcas

Wicket looks flat

San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas

Sunday 16 July, 01:30

TV: Live on BT Sport

San Francisco Unicorns team news

Unicorns are up and running after a come-from-behind success against New York. At 50 for four they looked in deep trouble but a brilliant partnership from Corey Anderson and Shadab Khan propelled them to an extraordinary 215.

Liam Plunkett and Carmi Le Roux combined perfectly to take two wickets apiece as New York fell short by 22. Spinner Chaitanya Bishnoi was afforded only one expensive over and there could be balance issues in the field if that continues.

Probable XI: Allen, Wade, Stoinis, Finch, Anderson, Shadab, Tajinder, Plunkett, Rauf, Le Roux, Bishnoi

Seattle Orcas team news

It's early days but the Orcas have already put up their hand for the most impressive performance. On a road-like Grand Prairie wicket, they restricted Washington Freedom to just 144.

Imad Wasim, a late call-up, took one for 19, and AJ Tye one for 16. We do note, however, the used only five bowlers. A sixth could be a potential weakness in future which could be solved by picking Sikandar Raza but they preferred Shimron Hetmyer's hitting. Former Pakistan international Nauman Ali top scored.

Probable XI: De Kock, Nauman, Shehan, Klaasen, Imad, Hetmyer, Ranjane, Gannon, Parnell, Harmeet, Tye

Grand Prairie Stadium pitch report

We are only three games in but we're pretty sure this is a very flat track with boundaries breachable. First-innings scores by Texas and Unicors of 181 and 212 with six counts of 16 and 26 respectively. A score first up of 180 is a minimum and we should be able to go over at slight odds-on on the runs lines.

San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas match odds

The match odds market is liekly to struggle to split the pair. We could be looking at a 1.9520/21 choice affair.

But we suspect Unicorns, our pre-season tip, have the edge. They at least have a sixth bowling option.

The toss should be key with the team batting first to the fore. And that should be Unicorns. Seattle won the the toss and chose to field against Freedom so they're unlikely to switch strategy. Unicorns can trade short odds-on.

Trade Unicorns batting first to 165 Bet now

San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas player bets

Matthew Wade opening the batting for Unicorns was a surprise. Keep a check on Sportsbook prices to see if they're up to date with that ove. Marcus Stoinis at No 3 look dangerous indeed. For Orcas, we're still sweet on the excellent Heinrich Klaasen and around 4/14.80 looks like a wager.