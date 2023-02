Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

Monday 20 February, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Martin Guptill produced a rare innings of substance to win Quetta the game against Karachi. Wanindu Hasaranga is being waited on so Odean Smith continues if he's not ready. Mohammad Hafeez was in and then out so could return.

Possible XI: Roy, Guptill, Bangalzai, Umar, Sarfaraz, Iftikhar, Nawaz, Smith, Hasnain, Shah, Thushara

Zalmi suffered a beating against Sultans last time but they won't be the only team. Wahab Riaz and Shakib-al-Hasan have made this XI. Playing both may be a black mark for bettors but if the latter doesn't play they're a bowler light.

Possible XI: Babar, Haris, Ayub, Kohler-Cadmore, Sohail, Powell, Rajapaksa, Neesham, Wahab, Shahzad, Muqeem, Irshad

Back both teams to score 170 7/5

Pitch report

In the last 16 matches 12 teams batting first have scored 170 or more. The par line is being set in the mid 170s. With Zalmi a bowler short we're keener on Quetta for runs but Sportsbook's 7/5 that both notch 170 may be a gimme.

How to play

Quetta are 2.1411/10 outsiders with Zalmi 1.8810/11. We'd rather be on the former in case Zami turn up without a sixth bowler. That's never a great idea on this road.

Few are likely to be in a rush to bet this heat. These two sides have a whiff of unreliability about them.

Tops value

Babar has been boosted to 11/4 with Sportsbook for top Zalmi bat. Jason Roy is given the same treatment to 16/5. The value has gone on previous fancies for Quetta - Mohammad Nawaz and Hafeez at 10/1 and 11/2 respectively. Babar is 6/1 for player of the match.