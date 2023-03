Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday 8 March, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Zalmi beat Lahore on Tuesday to eliminate Karachi and require Quetta needing a miracle. Zalmi will no doubt be bullish but you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who watched that match to reckon Lahore were not thinking of the play-offs. Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore produced brutal knocks.

Probable XI: Ayub, Barab, Haris, Kohler-Cadmore, Powell, Haseebullah, Jamal, Omarzai, Wahab, Mujeeb, Arshad

Jason Roy is glutton for punishment. He is set to return for Quetta, which means Najibullah Zadran's place comes under threat. And just when Quetta looked to have sorted their batting order by getting two lefties in the top five, too. They're a joke outfit.

Possible XI: Roy, Guptill, Nawaz, Iftikhar, Omair Yousuf, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz, D Pretorius, Naveen-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan

Pitch report

Of the last 38 matches, there have been 21 scores in first-innings of more than 170. Both Multan and Islamabad United made 200 on Tuesday. Eleven of the last 26 have been won by the chaser. But that toss bias is disappearing in this tournament so we're not wedded to it. Zalmi to post another 200 against a wayward Quetta attack will be popular but it may be smarter to play on a high par line.

How to play

Zalmi are as short as 1.645/8. We're scraping the barrel as the ladder season draws to a close and we wouldn't advise rushing to get involved in this game.

The best play would be if Quetta to have a little spell early on and push those Zalmi odds up to the 1.9010/11 region and then get involved. Alternatively you could trade Quetta into a choice affair with Jason Roy powering their batting (see below).

Tops value

Babar has a strike rate of just 64 against the possible Quetta bowling line-up. So we swerve the boosted 12/5 with Sportsbook for top Zalmi bat. Roy, his Quetta opposite number, does have a decent record against the Zalmi bowlers. He averages 47 against them. Sportsbook don't have him listed but he's likely to be 11/4.