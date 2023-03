Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

Friday 10 March, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Zalmi failed to defend 240 against Quetta. In fact, they didn't even get close losing by eight wickets and leaving ten balls unbowled. They can bat okay but Simon Doull's criticism of Babar Azam slowing down to make sure he got a ton was spot on. Had he batted selflessly they might have won and their play-off spot would already be secure.

Possible XI: Babar, Ayub, Haris, Kohler-Cadmore, Powell, Haseebullah, Aamer Jamal, Wahab, Azmatullah, Arshad, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Sultans have lost three on the spin and they need to win their last two and hope Islamabad lose to Zalmi if they are to finish second and avoid the eliminator. Tim David has arrived, though, to bolster their batting.

Possible XI: Masood, Rizwan, Rossouw, Miller, Pollard, David, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas, Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Pitch report

In eight games at Rawalpindi, more than 200 has been breached five times. If Multan bat first we should be looking at another monstrous score and it won't be a surprise if we see a par line in the high 190s. Zalmi's bowling is that bad. They're conceding at a rate of more than ten an over this season.

How to play

Although for runs betting we'd rather Sultans batted first, when it comes to match odds we'd be very keen to get with Sultans at flipped odds in the chase. they are currently 1.774/5.

If Zalmi were to bat first they should be capable of another good show that they produced against Quetta, although 190-200 is more likely against a better Sultans attack. In short, Sultans chase anything and we may have to accept 1.9010/11.

Tops value

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been boosted to 13/5 and 3/1 respectively for top Zalmi and Sultans bat. Babar has a poor record against this attack, though, averaging just 17. Rizwan's is better at 28.5. That's pipped by Rilee Rossouw by ten runs. He catches the eye at 7/2.