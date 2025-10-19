Pakistan v South Africa Second Test Tips: Spinners to the fore in 'Pindi

Rawalpindi pitch to take spin

Fans being used to dry out surface

South Africa lack left-handers

Saffers collapse in-play likely

Noman Ali potent again

Pakistan v South Africa

Monday 20 October, 06.00

TV: Live on Willow

Pakistan v South Africa Second Test team news

Pakistan made it a trial by spin for South Africa in game one and a more extreme test could be incoming. The hosts are confident in the extreme after Noman Alim attacked South Africa's glut of right-handers to claim the man of the match award with ten wickets in Lahore.

Noman Ali opened the bowling in the first-innings and it would be a surprise if the hosts did not add spin reinforcements. Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to be the sole pace bowler with Hasan Ali bowling only ten overs in the match. Abrar Ahmed could come in to also spin the ball away from the South Africans.

There is also good news about the hosts' batting. Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and skip Shan Masood all looked in fine fettle.

Possible Pakistan XI: Shafique, Imam, Masood, Babar, Shakeel, Rizwan, Salman, Sajid, Afridi, Noman, Abrar

South Africa welcome back Keshav Mahraj and he will be a pleasing sight given the likely conditions. Maharaj missed the first Test. Prenelan Subrayen looks most likely to miss out.

But how they approach Noman is tricky. They desperately need left-handers to counter the ball moving away from the right and it was no surprise that only Tony de Zorzi, with a first-dig ton, and Ryan Rickleton showed any technical fight. Unfortunately those two are the only batting southpaws in the squad in a major selection flaw.

What they could do is promote Senuran Muthusamy up the order to try to slow down Noman's assault. That would mean Dewald Brevis moving down perhaps to have a blast with the tail.

Possible SA XI: Markram, Rickleton, Mulder, de Zorzi, Stubbs, Muthusamy, Brevis, Verreynne, Maharaj, Rabada, Harmer

Pakistan v South Africa Second Test pitch report

The last time Pakistan played in Rawalpindi they used industrial fans to dry out the pitch for extreme wear and tear and aiding turn. The fans have been out in force again so it is fair to reckon that this will be a wicket which takes significant turn.

England were on the receiving end in 2024 and would have reckoned they were bang in the game having posted 267 first up. But Pakistan's superior spin play got them to 344 with Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed taking seven wickets. The visitors were then razed for 112 in the third. Noman took nine in the match and Sajid Khan ten.

We would expect something similar. The wicket should be best for batting in the first. In-play we're looking very hard at shorting South Africa for extreme unders outside of the de- Zorzi-Rickleton southpaw combo. It is important to keep the collapse in mind with South Africa at every juncture of the contest.

Pakistan are 1.794/5 with South Africa 2.6613/8 and the draw 13.5025/2. It is hard not to reckon that the price about the hosts is not generous as there was never any doubt that they were in total control of the first Test.

The market seems to reckon that the hosts are gambling given what they are doing to the Rawalpindi surface. Sure, it could backfire if a raging turner is the result and the likes of Maharaj finds a rhythm.

But essentially Pakistan are saying: we have better spin bowlers and we have better players of spin. And that is impossible to argue with. It should also be be added that Pakistan also boast a better balance of right- and left-handers. That is the crucial point as they can counter better the turning ball. South Africa cannot do that with just Rickleton and de Zorzi. Pakistan the value.

For game one we were very keen on Noman to do the business. We backed him for top first-innings bowler and talked up his match award prospects. We see no reason to suddenly change tactics. With Noman opening the bowling he looks certain to bowl a massive chunk of overs to give the most opportunity against those Saffer right-handers.

So let's get involved again at Sportsbook's 21/103.10 for Noman to be the top wicket-taker. We await man of the match prices but it might be that he is no better than 8s. Muthusamy, by the way, is 14s for top bat and deserves more respect than 7/24.50 given his potent display in Lahore when he took first-innings honours for South Africa.

Recommended Bet Back Noman Ali top Pakistan 1st inns bowler SBK 21/10

Recommended Bet Back Senuran Muthusamy top SA 1st inns bowler SBK 7/2

