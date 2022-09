Pakistan v England

Thursday 22 September, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Pakistan lost four wickets for 38 in the last four overs in game one. Far from ideal when they were predictably steady to try to set a hitting platform.

With Haider Ali in at No 3 (Fakhar Zaman is injured) and Shan Masood debuting at No 4, the batting looks even more reliant on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam than before.

And the balance isn't right. Hardly surprising with Shadab Khan and Asif Ali in the squad but apparently rested. In Iftikhar and Mohammad Nawaz at Nos 5 and 6 they are probably each a spot too high while Naseem Shah should be nowhere near No 8.

Probable XI: Rizwan, Babar, Haider, Masood, Iftikhar, Nawaz, Khushdil, Naseem, Rauf, Dahani, Qadir

Luke Wood won man of the match for three wickets on debut. He turned the game for sure. England cruised home in a small chase of 159.

Alex Hales anchored the innings with a well-crafted half-century. England barely played a shot in anger. Considering this was a reserve team with no Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley or Mark Wood, Pakistan should take a long hard look at themselves.

Probable XI: Salt, Hales, Malan, Duckett, Brook, Moeen, S Curran, Willey, Rashid, L Wood, Gleeson

Pitch report

Pakistan should have busted 170. They became only the fifth team in the last 17 first-innings not to have done so. With the chase bias re-emerging we are tempted by the even money that both teams bust 170 but in reality you probably pay high 160s at the same price on the par line here.

How to play

The below-par total on first dig in game one did for us last time. We were on over 170 and backing the chaser at the break at bigger odds. It's not a bad strategy, though, and we'll give it another whirl.

We'll just readjust our sight on those odds at the break. We'd be happy to take around 2.35/4 as we're sure that the surface is as decent as England made it look.

Hopefully they will get the chance to be more aggressive. Sportsbook go 6/5 they hit the most sixes. Bet the odds here

Tops value

Mohammad Rizwan won for the 12th time in the last 20 in game one on top Pakistan bat. He is 13/5 for another win.

For England we're surprised Phil Salt is as big as 4s but the standout price is Moeen Ali, even though he's carded at No 6. He has win rate on side. Bet the Sportsbook markets here. Bet the odds here