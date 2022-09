Moeen important for England



England could well face trial by spin against Pakistan. So Moeen Ali, one of the best batters against tweak, may need to be at his best.

We will back him to do the business. There is a lot to like in this series about Mo, and not just because it is an emotional homecoming of sorts to the nation of his faith.

The hitter has an impressive six wins in his last 30 for England in this format. That's the success rate of a 4/1 chance. Good for us then that Sportsbook reckon he is an 11/2 chance.

There is also a possibility that Moeen could bat up the order, potentially as high as No 3 with Jonny Bairstow injured and Dawid Malan not really suited to wickets which are not conducive to back-foot play. At the least we expect him to go in at No 4.

England top-bat wins/matches last two years

Malan 10/37

Buttler 7/28

Moeen 6/30

Livingstone 2/21

Riz the biz

Top Pakistan runscorer has often been seen as a straight two-way fight between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. It's not been a competitive contest for a while.

Despite Babar being recognised as one of the classiest batsmen in the world and part of the Big Five, he has suffered an alarming dip. He has only four wins in his last 19. Only two years ago he had a hit rate in the 30s.

Rizwan has been utterly dominant. He has 11 wins in those 19 matches. And he should be favourite with Sportsbook instead of Babar. Riz to do the biz is at 5/2. Babar has been boosted to 11/4.

A left-field pick is Mohammad Nawaz at 25s. Nawaz was brilliant in the Asia Cup and batted as high as No 4. Rizwan also has appeal for top match bat at 9/2.

Pakistan top-bat wins/matches last two years

Rizwan 11/19

Babar 4/19

Six appeal

It is a surprise to see Pakistan favourites at 5/6 for most sixes. Big-boy batting is not their style. It is England's, however.

So the visitors rate an outstanding bet at 11/8. While Rizwan and Babar will look to build a studious, sturdy platform for a late onslaught, England's way has to be aggressive from ball one.

In the last two years England averages 7.3 sixes per game and Pakistan 5.7 That's a big gulf. In the last two years it's seven versus 5.2. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.



***

