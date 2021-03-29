New Zealand v Bangladesh 2nd T20 Tips: Finn could show Firebird form

New Zealand v Bangladesh

Monday 30 March 07.00

Can Kiwis go bigger?

New Zealand continued their white-ball dominance this series over Bangladesh, taking a 1-0 lead in game one in Hamilton. Batting first they amassed 210.

Yet here's the thing. Given Bangladesh's inexperience and profligacy, the flat wicket and the power of the home batting, shouldn't they have got a few more? Wouldn't a genuine powerhouse team have gone for something truly monstrous?

It sounds harsh but when we are faced with such a gulf in ability between two sides, it can be wise to start asking questions about the one doing all the bullying for future, closer, match-ups.

A word, though, for Devon Conway, who continues his rise as one of the world's best hitters. And the canny Ish Sodhi who claimed four wickets in 11 balls.

Possible XI Guptill, Allen, Conway, Young, Phillips, Chapman, Mitchell, Southee, Sodhi, Ferguson, Bennett

Bangladesh depleted

The tour has gone from bad to worse for Bangladesh. Already outclassed in the ODI series, there was hope they might put up a better fight in the shortest format but those went up in smoke when Mushfiqur Rahim pulled out of the first match with injury.

Rahim's absence meant that Bangladesh went into an international for the first time in 14 years without three of their best players. Tamim Iqbal, the destructive opener, had cried off due to personal reasons and Shakib-al-Hasan has not been involved at all.

Not surprisingly, they didn't look as if they knew what they were doing. Skipper Mahmudullah must somehow prevent a young side from suffering deep, long-lasting scars.

Possible XI Naim, Das, Sarkar, Mithun, Mahmudullah, Hossain, Mahedi Hassan, Saifuddin, Shoriful, Nsam, Mustafizur

Pitch report

The last ten first-innings scores in T20s at McLean Park (1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 183-1/137-1/175-1/173-2/184-2/181-1/164-1/115-2/221-1. Only one of those was an international - New Zealand failing to defend 173 against Pakistan two years ago.

There have been a clutch of low scores which will make Bangladesh nervous about batting first in potentially bowler-friendly conditions. Twas ever thus. Yet there have been enough high scores for New Zealand to challenge themselves to go for 210, 220 or 230 or more and decent numbers should be available on innings runs. There could be a bit of rain around but the forecast was;'t great for game one, either, so there's plenty of time for that to change.

Trading chance?

New Zealand are 1.152/13 and Bangladesh 7.206/1. The immediate reaction when seeing a price as big as the latter is to try to find a reason to take it. And we probably should be doing that.

Still, this is Bangladesh we're talking about. And a Bangladesh without Tamim, Shakib and (probably) Mushfiqur. There could well be room in their number for a trade. And many will take it on the off chance that Bangladesh can repeat the trick of splitting the Kiwi opening pair without a run on the board. Or maybe, just maybe, posting 160 or more. But be aware that Bangladesh could get much bigger, very quickly.

Tops value

Finn Allen, 22, got a first-ball duck on his international debut in game one. An inauspicious start to a likely blistering career as a master blaster. Allen has, frankly, an insane record in his short career. In 13 T20s he has a strike rate of 182 and an average of 44.

In his first - and only - domestic T20 campaign he top scored four times in 11 in the opening berth for Wellington Firebirds. Sportsbook are taking a risk pricing him at 7/2 as it's hardly a step up in class.

Of course Conway and Martin Guptill are worthy adversaries but with Allen's incredible hitting in mind, it's a decent game to take on the pair at 9/4 and 11/4 respectively.

There's also a spot of value on Mustafizur for top Bangaldesh bowler. We thought he'd be more like 11/4 - and on win rate he should be - so the 10/3 is a nice surprise.