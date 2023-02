Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings

Wednesday 22 February, 13:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Sultans are soaring thanks to some R&R. Rizwan and Rossouw are dovetailing superbly and there is no doubt this lot finish in the top two. For those wondering where Tim David is, he's not scheduled to arrive until next month.

Possible XI: Masood, Rizwan, Rossouw, Miller, Pollard, Khushdil, Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Kings have dropped Sharjeel Khan, the opener, and have suffered an injury to pacer Mohammad Amir. That means Matthew Wade is opening and they're reliant on left-armer Mir Hamza stepping up. Akif Javed took four against Lahore last time out.

Possible XI: Wade, Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Cutting, Irfan Khan, Yamin, Mir Hamza, Imran Tahir, Akif

Pitch report

Multans is good for batting with scores of 175, 110, 210 and 190 in first dig so far. Multan will be well backed to go over 190 again at around the 2.407/5 mark. The par line is likely to be set at around 175.5 if they bat first.

How to play

Sultans are 1.695/7. This is as you would expect. Can a case be made for Kings, then, at 2.427/5?

Well, they did trounce Lahore, the champions, in their last outing. But there remains a massive gulf between these teams on almost every historic metric. Realistically you're looking at a trade only and it comes with risk.

Kings would have to bat first - and bat well. Around 180 could be in their scope which should shve a couple of points off. Sultans to win and both teams to score 160 is 5/6 with Sportsbook.

Back M Wade top Kings bat 9/2

Tops value

As discussed earlier Wade opened the batting for Kings against Lahore and made 36 from 24. It would be a surprise if he was demoted so the 9/2 that he top scores for them is generous. He should be shorter. Mohammad Rizwan has been boosted to 11/4 but Rossouw has more appeal at 7/2.