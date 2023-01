Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat

Sunday 29 January, 08.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Renegades have been dealt a significant blow, losing Kane Richardson for family reasons. Richardson is their second-best wicket-taker behind Tom Rogers and their most economical. His place could go to David Moody, who was pulled for a beamer in his last outing.

Possible XI: Guptill, Marsh, Harper, Finch, Critchley, Wells, Sutherland, Rogers, Rocchiccioli, Moody, Fawad

Heat have been waiting for Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne to produce. And they did when it counted against Thunder to knock out the Sydney franchise. As important is Matt Renshaw's new-found striking ability and remodelling as a finisher.

Probable XI: Khawaja, Brown, Labuschagne, Renshaw, Hain, Peirson, Bazley, Neser, Johnson, Kuhnemann, Swepson

Pitch report

More than 160 has been busted four times in six this term at Docklands. Heat's new-found confidence with the bat and the absence of Richardson makes them a play on overs on the par line.

Heat are marginal favourites at 1.9420/21 and that is probably right considering the loss of Richardson. But Heat have to be careful.

Khawaja and Labuschagne, beofre they oput their foot down in extraordinary fashion against Thunder, were painfully slow. Now, had they got out before the acceleration they would have been in the mire.

One suspects that Heat are the better side and have hit upon a rich vein of form with Michael Neser brilliant with the ball. They should set up a semi-final with the Sixers.

Tops value

Khawaja is 23/10 for another top-bat win. He has form for putting back-to-back scores together throughout his career so it's not a bad wager. For Renegades, middle-order maestro Jono Wells has appeal at a whopping 10/1. He could be required to do a rescue mission if wrecking-ball Neser gets to work. Neser is 11/4 for top Heat wicket-taker.