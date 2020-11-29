Lanka Premier League Monday Tips: Kandy not so sweet

Dambulla Vikings v Jaffna Stallions

Monday 30 November 10:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Strong start for Vikings

The Vikings won their opener against Kandy Tuskers, producing an excellent batting effort. Dasun Shanaka reminded everyone of his dangerous hitting ability with a sensational show - 73 off 37.

In a rain-affected second-innings, they held on by defending 89. Pakistan pacer Anwar Ali was the pick with a mean display. Samit Patel was pricey but they should have a well-balanced XI capable of finishing in the top four. Their top order could well be the best in the tournament.

Possible XI B Fernando, Dickwella, Tharanga, Patel, Shanaka, Madushanka, Mendis, Kumara, Anway, Pushpakumara, Tyagi

Jaffna could be team to beat

Jaffna are our pick for glory and they got off to a strong start by beating Galle Gladiators in their opener with a dominant display.

They conceded 175, not a bad effort given the run gluts going on, and then chased down without breaking sweat. They lost only two wickets with Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando hitting 92 off 63. If they want to be stronger, swapping Kyle Abbot for left-arm variation in the shape of Usman Shinwari could be wise.

Possible XI Fernando, Bhanuka, Moores, Shoaib Malik, T Perera, DM de Silva, PW de Silva, Abbot, Olivier, Fernando, PC de Silva

Pitch report

It is a festival of runs at Hambantota with even rain not halting the spree. Scores of 219, 175 and 194 so far in full 20 overs first-innings are largely down to short boundaries. In a five-over thrash between Colombo and Galle, the former whacked 96. We expect bat to dominate ball again and playing high at the start of an innings could be shrewd. Better still, taking big prices for small stakes on 40 or 50 to come in the last three at the death is a ploy. There is rain around earlier in the day but it should clear in time to give the chance of a full match for both games.

Easy trade

Early shows have the Vikings at 1.8910/11 and Jaffna at 1.9420/21. We think the side batting first will have the favouritism at the break so a simple trade is on the cards. Bet the side batting first and with something monstrous you should be able to manoeuvre stakes to get a win on both sides.



Galle Gladiators v Kandy Tuskers

Monday 30 November 14.30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Gladiators in the mire

Galle Gladiators have lost two out of two. Last time out they ran into an Andre Russell whirlwind. It was unlucky because in the Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League Dre Russ was a letdown. They conceded 95 off five. In the chase they were never in the hunt falling 34 runs short. If Mohammad Amir can get his rain working they should improve.

Possible XI Gunathilaka, Zazai, Azam, Rajapaksa, Afridi, Siriwardana, G Jayasuriya, Amir, Lakshan, Shiraz, A Fernando

Tuskers vulnerable



The Tuskers are also two defeats from two. This is not the start anticipated for a team who were rated as the pre-tournament favourites. They have significant problems with the ball, failing to defend 219 in the first match and then leaking 195 in the second.



Possible XI Gurbaz, MK Perera, K Mendis, Gunaratne, Prasanna, Pathan, Pradeep, Naveen, PHKD Mendis, L Embuldeniya, K Anjula

Expect big runs

Tuskers and Galle are 1.9310/11 the pair. We will not be playing Tuskers while they are in the field. In an ideal world, we want Galle to bat first and go at about nine an over so we can trade a position. We don't worry about Kandy's batting. If they bat first they should also go at upwards of nine an over. It's a simple back-to-lay of the side batting first given the conditions.

