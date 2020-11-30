Lanka Premier League Day Five Tips: Could Russell be unleashed early?

Colombo Kings v Dambulla Vikings

Tuesday 1 December 10.00

Don't forget about Dre Russ

The Kings are living up to their name so far. It's two wins from two. And how. Their batting attack is brutal, scoring 219 to tie v Kandy before winning the Super Over and then destroying poor Galle in a five-over thrash. Andre Russell's 65 off 19 gave Galle no hope going after a target of 96. Their bowlers will leak runs but the Kings will be confident. And it will be interesting to see if they decide to keep Russell at No 1. What a statement that would be.

Possible XI Bell-Drummond, De Silva, Evans, Russell, Chandimal, Matthews, Udana, Priyanjan, Qais, Chameera, Aponso

Wasteful Vikings

Vikings suffered their first defeat against Jaffna on Monday. They will still be wondering how they lost it. The game was theirs at 64 for five in the ninth. They conceded 218. Thisara Perera produced a 44-ball 97. Only Samit Patel really emerged with credit - with bat and ball. He top scored as the Vikings' strong batting flopped to 152 all out.

Possible XI Stirling, Tharanga, Dickwella, Fernando, Perera, Shanaka, Patel, Anwar, Madushanka, Kumara, Rajistha

Pitch report

It is a run-fest at Hambantota. Scores so far (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by side batting first) read: 219-t/175-2/195-1/96-1(5ovrs)/218-1/196-tba. The market is obviously wise to the short boundaries. But there could still be an edge expecting run gluts at the death - going high with four, three or two to go is a strong strategy with small stakes for big prices. Late teens at the death as a run rate is not unlikely.

Runs up front

Early prices have Kings as short as 1.558/15. We expect that to drift significantly. In fact, we're not even sure there are favourites in this tournament. The strategy of siding with the batting first on a back-to-lay basis with something whopping pouched at the break is child's play. We expect that to continue here. Back the team batting first at 1.84/5 then lay with the runs in the bank.

Jaffna Stallions v Kandy Tuskers

Tuesday 1 December 14.30

