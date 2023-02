Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

Saturday 18 February, 13:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Kings have lost their first two and there are ominous signs that they will repeat the horror show of last year when they won once. Chief concerns are their bowlers. They're shy of domestic pace talent apart from Mohammad Amir, which is some achievement cosnidering they have a production line.

Possible XI: Sharjeel, Vince, Wade, Haider, Shoaib, Imad, Irfan, Fuller, Tye, Amir, Musa

Quetta were hammered in their opener against Multan. They look likely to repeat a black mark, too. The top five they picked was horrific. You can tell they don't know what they're doing because they didn't have a single left-hander in the top six so expect Mohammad Nawaz to move up. Wanindu Hasaranga may be available.

Possible XI: Roy, Guptill, Bangalzai, Nawaz, Hafeez, Iftikhar, Hasaranga, Naseem, Hasnain, Thushara

Pitch report

In the last 14 matches 11 teams batting first have scored 170 or more. In five games more than 200 has been busted. But the Quetta line-up could buck that trend so only go overs on the par line if Kings bat first first.

Back Kings chasing 1.93

How to play

This isn't a pick 'em affair for us. We have Kings as favourites considering the Quetta selection calamity. Currently the match odds have them at 1.9310/11. We expect that to hold even if they chase, which is an advantage. It's not a bad idea keeping a caveat on side with the team that finished bottom last term.



Back M Nawaz top Quetta bat 33/1

Tops value

We've been waiting for this one. As stated earlier we expect Nawaz to bat higher up the order so Sportsbook's 33/1 is dreamy. Mohammad Hafeez may also get bumped at 12s. There's no guarantee that Quetta make such basic, sensible calls, though. For Kings Vince has been boosted to 10/2.