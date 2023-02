Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

Tuesday 14 February, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Karachi finished bottom last seaon with one win. They reacted by letting Babar Azam go. James Vince, a winning machine, comes in. He should be available after leading Gulf Giants to ILT20 glory.

Possible XI: Vince, Sharjeel, Wade, Haider, Shoaib, Cutting, Imad, Mohammad Amir, Mir Hamza, Shamsi/Tahir, Irfan

And Babar has pitched up at Zalmi, who were reasonably solid although their batting and bowling was ranked fourth and fifth last term. Their bowling looks a little weak with Wahab Riaz likely to make their best XI.

Possible XI: Kohler-Cadmore, Rajapaksa, Haris, Rutherford/Neesham, Haseeb (wkt), Wahab, Shahzad, Mujeeb, Qadir, Irshad

Pitch report

The National Satdium has been full of runs. In the last 12 matches ten teams batting first have scored 170 or more.

We should be able to get a healthy price on that being breached again, at the very least even money on the par line. More than 200 has been busted five times and around 6.005/1 could be available.

How to play

There's a bias for the chaser in Karachi, which is just as well as it helps us split two teams who could prove well-matched. The match odds market is struggling to pick a favourite with Kings at 2.0421/20.

Don't be afraid of taking whopping prices at the break because this is a surface which holds up well and the dew factor has made gripping the ball tricky.

Tops value

Babar has been boosted to 12/5 for top Zalmi bat with Sportsbook. Vince is upped to 11/4. Mohammad Haris is a hard hitter who catches the eye at 11/2 for Zalmi. With the ball, AJ Tye is not a certain starter but 4/1 about top Karachi wicket-taker is chunky.