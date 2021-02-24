To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

India v England Live Blog: All the latest from the Betfair markets on Day 1

Ben Stokes
Stokes and England will look to go big

Ed Hawkins is on hand for every ball, run, wicket and price move as India and England resume hostilities in Ahmedabad



ENGLAND WIN THE TOSS & BAT

Here are your won rates for top England batsman in the first dig...
England top bat wins/matches
Stokes 9/43
Root 10/56
Woakes 1/26
Pope 4/15
Burns 3/23
Sibley 0/16
Foakes 2/6
Pope is stand out value at 8/1. Stokes gives us just under one percentage point. We are on both for fifties at 3.505/2 and 2.608/5. There's nowt wrong with backing either for tops, though.

First on the agenda is a check back at our match odds preview here. We are keen on England batting first. And as for top bats and bowlers, all eyes on Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope. We have lined up wagers on both to score fifties.



Right, that's then. England to take a 2-1 lead. It's that simple, innit? Pitch will be at its best in the firs-innings, then it will take wear and tear and England win by 60-70 defending 280 in the fourth. See you in five days.
Or maybe not. Let's take a price check, though. India out to 1.855/6, England take a big cut into 3.1511/5 and the draw is 6.6011/2.
India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 R Ashwin, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Axar Patel, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
England 1 Dom Sibley, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Zak Crawley, 4 Joe Root (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Ollie Pope, 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Jack Leach, 10 James Anderson, 11 Stuart Broad

