India v Australia

Friday 23 September, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky 717

On win rate alone, punters could side with three home batsmen to take tops honours. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are all fair wagers in terms of how often they win. There are issues with each, however.

Unless you've been living under a rock Kohli's issue is well known. It is probable that he's on a significant downward trajectory and T20 is an unforgiving format. He just can't score quickly enough for the No 3 slot.

Kohli needs time to get in. Witness his tortured seven-ball two in game one. But if he does get in, he is studious enough to score well enough to win. Hence that strong record on the market. it is often to the detriment of the team.

Yadav should have been a winner for us in Mohali. It was in our pocket with him going serenely on 46 from 25. The 9/2 is a significant boost from the previously available 7/2 so we should really keep faith.

Hardik stormed through at the death to take the win and if you think he can win for the third time in ten, fine. But we're not convinced about him going-back-to-back at 17/2.

Australia top bat wins/matches last two years

KL Rahul 3/19

Kohli 7 2t/23

Yadav 7/29

Rohit 6/38

Pant 1 t/28

Hardik 2/9

Karthik 1/16

Wade in

Unlike India's market, here's a dearth of value for top Australia bat and our best-made plans to pile on to David Warner were dashed when he was rested from the tour.

Warner has dominated this market so in his absence there are merely scraps.

Aaron Finch, although boosted to 7/2, is no wager on win rate while Steve Smith is a stinker of a price at 7/2.

Cameron Green opened the batting in Mohali and won with a blistering innings. He is 10/3 for a repeat. Only Matthew Wade at 20/1 has appeal on win rate versus price.

And Wade is far from a mug wager. As discussed in the match preview, this Nagpur surface could well be dicey. It is not beyond the realms of possibility that a late cameo wins it. For that reason we also note the 40/1 about Pat Cummins.

Australia top bat wins/matches last two years

Smith 1/13

Finch 3/17

Maxwell 2/16

Wade 2/16