Strong form for 170 or more runs

Russell plays final game

Akeal 20/1 for man of match

Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades

Saturday 24 December, 04:30

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Hurricanes were spirited in defeat - at least with the bat - against Sixers last time out. A late onsluaght from Asif Ali almost brought an extraordinary win in an overs-reduced match because of rain.

There are legitimate concerns, however, that they are too pricey with the ball. Chris Tremain could make his debut in an attempt to stem the flow.

Possible XI: McDermott, Short, Wade, Shadab, David, Neesham, Asif, Paris, Ellis, Dooley, Meredith

Renegades have made a good start with three wins in three but they have squad churn coming up. Andre Russell plays his final match of the tournament and Kane Richardson is rested.

Jack Prestwidge, who is likely to be Russell's stand-in, had been added to the squad. There's still no sign of Shaun Marsh.

Possible XI: Harper, Maddinson, Fraser-McGurk, Finch, Wells, RUssell, Hosein, Prestwidge, Sutherland, Rogers, Mujeeb

Pitch report

Twelve of the last 17 first-innings scores at the Bellerive have been above 170 or more. We should expect batters to dominate in first dig at least. The par line should be in the high 160s. It may also be possible to go over 170 or more on the runs market at around even money. No rain is forecast.

How to play

Hobart are surprisingly short favourites at 1.768/11. The market is wowed by the depth of their batting but they face a stern test here.

Akeal Hosein and Mujeeb ur Rahman have been excellent for Renegades who are full of confidence and surely deserving of a fairer price of 2.245/4. They would rate a decent bet batting first. Do bear in mind that whoever bats second is likely to drift because of the flat pitch.

Tops value

Matthew Wade, who has been in good tocuh for Hobart, is 7/2 for top bat for his team. Ben McDermott could do with a score and is priced at 23/10.

The Renegades market looks wide open. Prices which stand out include Prestwidge at 18s and Akeal at 60s. Akeal should have won man of the match in the win over Brisbane Heat. He is 20s to get it this time and 23/10 for most renegades wickets.