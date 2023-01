Gulf Giants v MI Emirates

Friday 27 January, 04:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

James Vince, Chris Jordan and Liam Dawson may all feel aggrieved they're not in England's ODI squad. England's loss is definitely Giants' gain.

Giants have won four from six, with one a washout. They remain, in our opinion, the best-balanced side in it. CP Rizwaan may replace Afzal Khan.

Possible XI: Rehan, Vince, Lynn, Banton, Hetmyer, Wiese, Dawson, Rizwan, Jordan, Sharma, Gleeson

Emirates were outclassed by Vipers last time out. The pre-tournament favourites have won three from five. Dropping Will Smeed seems a knee-jerk reaction to indifferent form.

Possible XI: Waseem, Aravind, Fletcher, Pooran, Pollard, Zadran, S Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Boult, Farooqi, Wheal

Pitch report

Five from seven in Dubai have been won by the chaser. There have been four scores of 170 or more. Scores of 195, 182 and 177 have been chased. There has been rain forecast and it could arrive halfway through the first dig so there's a potential canny btrade on the par line.

How to play

The toss bias is our pointer in Dubai. It means we can two things: back the chaser from the toss. Or wait and back them at chunkier odds if the trend for runs continues.

Considering how key the flip is, it is surprising to see Giants as big as 2.206/5. That makes no sense. FIngers crossed, then, that the better outfit get to bat second. You should get 2.001/1 if they do early on.

Tops value

Faz Farooqi is surprisingly big at 4/1 for top Emirates bowler consideirng he is one of the best death bowlers in the world. Trent Boult is a decent competitor though in the market at 10/3.