Desert Vipers v Mumbai Emirates

Sunday 29 January, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Vipers went top on Saturday with one of the most impressive performances to date. They managed to defend 149 with the toss bias against them versus Dubai Capitals. But is Wanindu Hasaranga a No 5 and is Tom Curran a No 6?

Probable XI: Mustafa, Hales, Munro, Billings, Hasaranga, T Curran, Rutherford, Naseer, Atkinson, Cottrell, Pathirana

Emirates are struggling to get some rhythm. They had a washout last time against Giants, delaying their efforts to put right being outclassed by Vipers by seven wickets. We'd rather Will Smeed came back in but it looks unlikely.

Possible XI: Waseem, Aravind, Fletcher, Pooran, Pollard, Zadran, S Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Boult, Farooqi, Wheal

Pitch report

The toss bias does not apply in Sharjah. There have been two completed games so far with first-dig scores of 181 and 146. DC were reduced to 17 for four before rain spoiled things. The weather forecast is good. We're expecting the tracks to slow up so will be keeping an eye out for unders chances.

How to play

Vipers have dished out a lesson once to Emirates and with no toss bias to the latter here this should be a relatively straightforward success. It's therefore surprising to see them as big as 1.845/6. We were expecting a price in the 1.705/7 region. Mumbai could be the Hobart of the ILT20 with the market refusing to recognise limitations

Tops value

Alex Hales has been dominant for Vipers and is boosted to 13/5 for their top bat. But surely Hasaranga and Curran should be shorter than 13s and 18s respectively? For Emirates Nic Pooran has been boosted to 4/1 but it'll be a cold day in Hell before we trust him with our cash.