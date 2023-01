Sharjah Warriors v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Saturday 28 January, 10:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

How to play

The good news after two washouts is that the weather forecast for Sharjah is good. Game on. Warriors are 1.774/5 with Knight Riders 2.245/4.

Those odds seem about right. The Knight Riders, across almost all metrics (mostly boundary percentages), are the worst team in it.

There is no toss bias to assist but Sharjah are raring to go after a strong start with the ball against DC before rain ruined a 17 for 4 position. Evin Lewis, Paul Walter and Adam Hose came in to replace Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes.

With the Knight Riders going at an eye-watering 9.2 an over, they will be under pressure no matter what they do after the toss. Sharjah should score well.

There's not a huge amount of method with their batting. Their order changes and Sportsbook offer a couple of value bets. Raymon Reifer could bat at No 4 so 10/1 is value. Likewise an astonoshing price about Akeal Hosein at 100/1. Akeal has batted as high as No 5 already.

Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers

Saturday 28 January, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

How to play

The toss bias in Dubai remains at five wins from seven for the chaser. It will be sorely tested in what the match odds market sees as a mismatch. The Vipers are 1.574/7 with Capitals 2.6213/8. We may have to play if the toss goes the way of the outsider.

They should also get onto the park, too. No rain is currently forecast.

Capitals have won only twice and Vipers, in our view, are the second-best outfit behind the Gulf Giants. It's a gamble, then, that they produce a consistent batting display to get up.

There is value on the top runscorer list for DC. Dasun Shanaka batted at No 4 in their rain-ruined match against Sharjah. He should be shorter than 7/1 on potential batting order and ability. He has been in sensational form for Sri Lanka and it's about time he showed it in this tournament.

For Vipers, Alex Hales has been in terrific shape and is 13/5 for top bat. Tom Curran at 22/1 has the potential to be promoted up the order.