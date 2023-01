Giants look strong

Sunrisers surge

Buttler and Ngidi appeal

Dubai Capitals v Gulf Giants

Sunday 25 September, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

We're really unhappy with the Capitals selection. It's a dad's army of has-beens at this level. Robin Uthappa has turned back the clock with some strong hitting but we'd rather George Munsey, Niroshan Dickwella, Dan Lawrence and Fabian Allen were involved than some of this lot.

Giants are possibly a batter short but Gerhard Erasmus' match-winning effort last time out against Capitals means they're likely to stick with the same XI. Tom Banton and Chris Lynn are both available



Possible Capitals XI: Uthappa, Root, Powell, Raza, Rajapaksa, Shanaka, Bopara, Udana, Luqman, Mujeeb, Akif

Possible Giants XI: Vince, Rehan Ahmed, Pope, Erasmus, Hetmyer, Wiese, Afzal Khan, Dawson, Jordan, Sanchit, Gleeson

How to play

The Giants chased 183 with six balls to spare against Capitals on Monday. That'll be the Dubai chase bias again. There is no chase bias in Sharjah, though, so an angle is taken from us.

Perhaps not surprisingly Giants are favourites at 1.875/6. Man for man, as discussed above, they are superior and they go for a third-straight win.

At Sharjah we're generally keen on overs and if they bat first more than 170 could very much be on at around 2.206/5. It's a weak capitals bowling attack.

Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Thursday 19 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Royals were top of the tree with two wins from four before yesterday's matches. They beat Durban last time out with Wihan Lubbe to the fore with the bat. Jason Roy needs to turn up with Corbin Bosch a potential new partner for Jos Buttler.

Marco Jansen pulled off a stunning hesit for Sunrisers to make it two from two in their head-to-head against Cape Town. At some stage he may be asked to open with Adam Rossington losing his spot and Tom Abell bolstering the middle order.

Possible Royals XI: Roy, Buttler, Lubbe, Vilas, Miller, Morgan, Jones, Adams, Fortuin, Ngidi, Shamsi

Possible Sunrisers XI: Rossington, Smuts, Erwee, Markram, Stubbs, Cox Jansen, Carse, van der Merwe, Magala, Baartman

How to play

Sunrisers should be buzzing having taken down the pre-tournament favourites in back-to-back games. If they go off at around 2.206/5 here batting second (there's a hefty bias for the chaser), then we're in.

The average winning score for Boland Park 176 on a decent study sample so factor that in if you're playing at the break.

Tops value

Keep an eye on Sportsbook prices because we're keen on Paarl pair Buttler and Lungi Ngidi for top bat and bowler respectively. They're both likely to be bets at 11/4.