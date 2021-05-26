Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast Best Bets: Top picks for first summer series

The Cricket...Only Bettor crew return this week for show number 82 as they juggle red-ball and white-ball skill sets to find their best bets. It's part two of the Pakistan Super League and the series preview for England's two-Test series against New Zealand.

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: 82



Sam Collins is once again asking the questions, Betting.Betfair cricket correspondent Ed Hawkins has all the trends, data and stats while colleague Paul Krishnamurty and Sportinglife.com's Richard Mann for the first time go head-to-head in our cricket betting tussle.

The PSL, though, has provided a headache for Ed. Since last week's part one preview not only have the squads changed but the host country, too. He has all the latest ins and outs, pitch conditions and toss bias news for the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi plus analysis on Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

The three betting brains are unanimous about which is the best side in the tournament and who represents a solid lay on the outright on the Exchange. Tune in to find out who they are talking about.

The guys pore over every outright for England's five-day format clash against the Kiwis from series winner, correct score and top batsmen and bowlers.

Does Kane Williamson's Mr Reliable tag really hold up under scrutiny? There are two of his team-mates who rate superior value on the top New Zealand bat market. Can Neil Wagner maintain his extraordinary record for top bowler with conditions against him?

England's tops markets are hard to decipher. Richard argues that this is a big summer for the highly-rated Ollie Pope. Can he cop at Sportsbook's 4/1? Paul has a feeling that Essex's Dan Lawrence might be underrated at 8/1.

Finally, Richard and Paul face off with their top picks. Both have five units to play with every week for as many bets as they can muster. Find out their top selections and whether they agree to disagree on the series winner.