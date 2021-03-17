Cricket Only Bettor Best Bets: Don't miss these stand out wagers

This week on Cricket...Only Bettor the team ponder cross-format players as they attempt to decode T20, ODI and a Test match for their Best Bets. Virat Kohli, Ravi Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant and Jofra Archer can all seamlessly flit between the formats but can Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins and Paul Krishnamurty do likewise?

First up, Ed and Paul reveal the importance of recognising the tricky nature of batting second in T20 on the Asian sub-continent, giving sage advice as India and England continue their enthralling T20 series. Paul has some mind-boggling stats which proves that the coin flip is crucial and you should never bet without it.

Attention is turned towards the three-game ODI contest, which starts next Tuesday, between the two. The tour shifts to Pune and we have all the data about what the pitch is expected to do. Will tired bodies and minds mean we are in for a run festival? And staying on topic, Rohit Sharma, one of the best ODI top-bat winners ever, is the subject of Myth Buster. Would you have won money betting him to £10-level stakes throughout his career?

Ed dives into the database to reveal who are the players to watch - and not - with wagers depending on which players still have the energy to excel in the ODI after a long tour. All eyes on Stokes, for example.

On Friday, New Zealand and Bangladesh meet in an ODI and we have all the stats, trends and pitch reports you need. The University Oval in Dunedin has been a road in the past and that gives us an edge to wager on the first-innings runs market so long as New Zealand bat first. There is also a standout top runscorer pick at bigger than 4/1 to follow.

Finally, West Indies and Sri Lanka clash in a Test in North Sound, Antigua from Sunday. And there is a wealth of value to take advantage on. Ed angles for one top bowler wager and two top runscorer bets with Kemar Roach and Jermaine Blackwood and Dinesh Chandimal giving us whopping edges.

