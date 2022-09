St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Royals

Friday 2 August, 00:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

The Patriots, the title holders, suffered a surprise loss to the Tallawahs in their first outing. It was particularly disappointing as their batting flopped on what looks like a road and they were only player from full strength with Wanindu Hasaranga with Sri Lanka.

Possible XI: Fletcher, lewis, Brevis, Darren Bravo, Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, D Pretorius, D Jansen, Carmichael, Jaggesar, A Dhananjaya

This game might come too early for Barbados's Quinton de Kock who was in The Hundred action on Wednesday. Harry Tector might get a game if so. There's no Mujeeb-ur-Rahmann who is with Afghanistan.

Possible XI: Mayers, De Kock/Cornwall, Tector, Miller, Azam, Thomas, Holder, McCoy, Walsh, Thomas

Pitch report

Tallawahs made it look the good batting surface we knew it was when posting 183. AS ever, expect sixes (JT hit 15) and death-over runs. Patriots went for 43 in the last three. A similar figure in the last three, or 50 in the last four can be wagered at decent numbers on the runs market. Ideally we'd like Royals to bat first to take advantage of consistent profligate Patriots bowling. Bet runs here.

How to play

Scoreboard pressure could be key. The side batting first should go well and be capable of short favourtism. So the option for a trade on the Royals from 2.206/5 flipping favouritism to 1.705/7 can be expected. Bet the odds here.

Tops value

Evin Lewis has been boosted to 16/5 for top Patriots bat and we're happy to keep the faith with the top T20 runscorer in history at the ground. Rahkeem Cornwall is value for the Royals at 5/1 as he should open in De Kock's possible absence. Bet Sportsbook here.

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Friday 2 August, 15.00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Tallawahs are on the points table with a win under new coach Shiv Chanderpaul. They could be much more competitive this term. Brandon King found form after a miserable time with West Indies.

Probable XI: King, K Lewis, Powell, Jangoo, Brooks, Allen, Imad, Green, Amir, M Pretorius, Gordon

Guyana are waiting on Paul Stirling to arrive from Southern Brave. It seems unlikely he will be able to get straight off on a plane and into his pyjamas for this one having played in the UK on Wednesday. Shai Hope is far from ideal in the opening berth.

Possible XI: Hemraj, Hope, Blackwood, Hetmyer, Klaasen, Smith, Shepherd, Paul, Motie, Tahir/Shamsi, beaton

Pitch report

As above we expect late runs. But with another caveat. With Guyana loaded up at the back end with big hitters, use the same 40 (three overs) 50 (four overs) added on at the death if they bat first. Bet the runs here.

How to play

It would be reasonable to reckon on a flatty Guyana's spin experience would not be so useful. Well, they won six out of eight at this venue last term so 1.774/5 might not be a bad price. Tallawahs are 2.166/5 in a real test of their credentials. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Possible players of note include Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd for top Guyana bat at 10s and 22s respectively with Sportsbook. They could well be promoted. Keemo Paul is a prices at 40s, too. King is 12/5 for Tallawahs. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.