Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thursday 01 September, 00.00

TV: Live on BT Sport 1

Team news

Jamaica should have Imad Wasim available as he's not involved in the Asia Cup. Tim Seifert or Sunil Narine could open and both are expected to play.

Possible XI: King, K Lewis, Jangoo, Brooks, Powell, Imad, Allen, Green, Pretorius, Amir, Lamichhane

The Patriots, who are the holders, are without Wanindu Hasaranga who is in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad.

Possible XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Brevis, Darren Bravo, Rutherford, Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Drakes, Jaggesar, Cottrell, Pittman

Pitch report



More than 160 in first dig was busted 12 times in 25 in the 2021 CPL. But there have been some monster runs. More than 200 was notched four times. Going overs normally pays off towards the death with wickets in hand. Add in up to 60 off the last four at big numbers.

How to play

Tallawahs are 2.285/4 and Patriots 1.768/11. We expect the side batting first to have an advantage. Getting the opportunity to go big could well see big a reduction in price. There's a chance for a trade on Tallawahs then with them capable of flipping the odds. The Patriots bowling is not the most economical with them ranked way down last term. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Evin Lewis has been boosted to 11/4 for top Patriots bat with Sportsbook. Lewis has more runs than anyone at this venue. Brandon King is 7/2 for top Tallawahs bat. Bet the Sportsbook odds here.

Read the Caribbean Premier League team-by-team guide here.

**

Team news

St Lucia Kings are waiting on players from The Hundred. Faf Du Plessis, David Wiese and Tim David are all otherwise engaged. This is the closest thing to a second XI you can get at franchise level.

Possible XI: Charles, Lugg, Chase, Auguste, Forde, Clarke/Primus, Royal, Kuggeleijn, Joseph, Williams, McSween

One from Sunil Narine and Tim Seifert should open the batting. We expect both to play. There's no Theekshana who is with Sri Lanka so Khary Pierre could start.

Possible XI: Webster, Narine/Seifert, Munro, Pooran, Russell, Pollard, Hosein, Pierre, Khan, Seales

Pitch report

This is the No bowling rank team in Trinbago taking on the No 2 batting rank team in St Lucia. Something has got to give on this normally flat Warner Park surface. But of the two games it's one not to bet blind big with on runs. Probably one to be brave with and go unders with Trinbago bowling first. Bet the runs line here.

How to play

Kings were last year's finalists and although it is surprising to see them available at a whopping 2.767/4, that is likely down to player unavailability as discussed. Trinbago are 1.558/15 and should have no truck with an inexperienced XI. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Leroy Lugg opened in the 10-over competition for Kings so 6/1 for top bat with Sportsbook is big. Andre Russell is 9/2 for TKR but we'll wait to see where he bats as that's a No 4 slot price. Bet the Sportsbook odds here.