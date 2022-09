St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunday 4 August, 00:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

The Patriots, the holders, are in trouble with two defeats from two and have an injury concern over Evin Lewis who missed the loss to Barbados Royals. Joshua Da Silva opened in his place.

Possible XI: Fletcher, Da Silva, Darren Bravo, Rutherford, Brevis, D Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Cottrell, Carmichael, A Dananjaya

Trinbago Knight Riders are waiting on Colin Munro's arrival after The Hundred final. They didn't miss him in game one against Kings when they won by three wickets in a chase.

Possible XI: Narine, Webster, Pooran, Seifert, Russell, Pollard, Seekkuge, Philip, Seales, Hosein, Lewis

Pitch report

The runs have not flowed as much as many would have expected at Warner Park. Scores of 183-143-149 (17 overs) mean that more than 160 has been busted 13 times in 28. Patriots conceded 183 and went round the park against Royals this week as they reached their target of 150 with 11 balls to spare. We will go big at the death on TKR runs (50 or 60) because Patriots have been consistently leaky. Bet the runs here.

How to play

A simple trade strategy should be in-play here. Back Trinbago batting first to go hard and high with the willow if the market sees them as around 1.804/5 favourites. They could be 1.501/2 at the break. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Dwaine Pretorius looks chunky at 17s for top Patriots given he could bat at No 6 again. For Trinbago Akeal Hosein is no 100/1 chance. He could well be promoted up the order, as he has for West Indies. Bet the Sportsbook prices here.

***

Barbados Royals v St Lucia Kings

Sunday 4 August, 15:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Royals should welcome Quinton de Kock after The Hundred. That means Rahkeem Cornwall should move down to No 3 and Harry Tector misses out.

Possible XI: De Kock, Mayers, Cornwall, Bosch, Azam, Miller, Holder, D Thomas, McCoy, Bishop, Simmonds.

Kings are at full-strength post The Hundred. Faf Du Plessis, Tim David and David Wiese should all be in.

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Deyal, Chase, Charles, David, Wiese, Royal, Kuggeleijn, Joseph, Williams, McSween

Pitch report

The death runs strategy should be used again. Kings are set up for death hitting while Royals were rapid in that chase against Patriots. Add 50 or 60 for the last four in the first dig to the runs market here.

How to play

Royals were impressive in their first outing against Patriots but we're not sure that's evidence they're a 1.768/11 shot after a dreadful campaign last term. Kings, with players back to get over defeat by TKR, are underrated at 2.265/4. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Devon Thomas and Jason Holder are of interest for top Royals bat at 20s and 40s respectively. Thomas could bat as high as No 4. Holder batted at No 7 last time. Du Plessis is chalked up at 11/4 for top Kings. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.