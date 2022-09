Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunday 25 September, 00:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Guyana are still alive. One win from their final two games should get them in the play-offs. They have won their last two on home soil with Shai Hope picking up in form.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Hemraj, Hope, Shakib, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Smith, Paul, Motie, Sinclair, Tahir.

Trinbago must win and hope Guyana lose their remaining game to qualify. They've lost their last two with too much chopping and changing in player roles throughout the campaign.

Probable XI: Julien, Seifert, Munro, Pollard, Pooran, Russell, Patel, Narine, Hosein, Dupavillon, Phillip

Pitch report

Historically Providence has been tricky for batting. But in nine of the last 11 150 or more has been busted in the first dig. St Lucia hit 194 against Guyana last time out and still lost. Sportsbook go 7/2 that both teams score 170. Bet the market here.

How to play

We're not convinced Trinbago are anywhere near 1.758/11 shots. Nor are we convinced that Guyana are consistent or professional enough to trust to let a wager run on them at 2.285/4. We trade, then, for them to flip the odds. GBet the odds here

Tops value

Kieron Pollard has moved up the order to No 4 so Sportsbook's 6/1 that he top scores for Trinbago has appeal. As usual, Keemo Paul is underrated by Sportsbook and the 75/1 for top GAW bat is worth an interest. Bet the market here.

Jamaica Tallawah v St Lucia Kings

Sunday 25 September, 15:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Brandon King hit 104 off 66 last time but it was not enough for the win against Guyana. He's carrying this batting line up a bit now.

Probable XI: King, K Lewis, McKenzie, Powell, Reifer, Allen, Nabi, Imad, Green, M Pretorius, Amir

Whatever King can do, Faf Du Plessis can match. His brilliant 103 from 59 was also wasted against Guyana. David Wiese is now getting time up the order we note.

Probable XI: Du Plessis, Deyal, Dickwella, Hose, Wiese, Primus, Chase, Auguste, Joseph, Forde, Royal

Pitch report

If any team can keep it tight at Providence it could be Jamaica. They have been mean and miserly with the ball so a high par line is probably an unders with them bowling first.

Pitch report

Tallawahs are 2.0621/20 with Kings 1.9620/21. This is a tight contest. It should be competitive. The loser knows they don't progress if Guyana win one of their last two. Kings just about have the edge. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

King and Du Plessis have been boosted for top respective team bat by Sportsbook. King is 10/3 and Du Plessis 3/1. Wiese looks underrated at 11s. Bet the market here.