Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sunday 18 September, 00:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Trinbago have had a reshuffle of their batting order at it paid off against Guyana. Sunil Narine is now in the middle order. Kieron Pollard is demoted to No 7.

Probable XI: Webster, Pooran, Munro, Seifert, Russell, narine, Pollard, Akeal, Rampaul, Dupavillon, Seales

Tallawahs have decided to open up with Amir Jangoo after inconsistent performances from him lower down. He struck in the 160s as they inflicted a first defeat on Royals.



Probable XI: King, Jangoo, Brooks, Powell, Reifer, Allen, Imad, Green, M Pretorius, Amir Gordon.

Pitch report

In 36 T20 matches at Tarouba the average score is just 140. From 23 matches in the 2020 tournament the par score was lower at 135. Going under 150 in the first dig was a winner 14 times. It's an unders play.

Sportsbook also go 6/4 there is no fifty in the first-innings. That's been a winner eight times in the last 12 CPL matches at the venue. Bet Sportsbook odds here.

How to play

Trinbago are 1.654/6 with Tallawahs 2.466/4. Once again we can't fathom the odds on form. Tallawahs have four wins from seven and Trinbago two from five. One of those Tallawahs wins was by 34 runs against TKR. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Brandon King has been boosted to 7/2 for top Jamaica bat with Sportsbook. Russell has appeal at 13/2 for top TKR bat. Bet Sportsbook odds here.

***

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sunday 18 September, 15:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Royals lost their first game of the season, surprisingly failing to defend 121 from 17 against the Tallawahs. Quinton De Kock has warmed to his new role at No 4.

Possible XI: Cornwall, Mayers, Bosch, De Kock, Azam, Miller, Holder, Bishop, McCoy, Mujeeb, Simmonds

Guyana desperately need wins but they're more likely to get them with Paul Stirling in and Shai Hope dropped.

Possible XI: Stirling, Hemraj, Ingram, Klaasen, Hetmyer, Paul, Shepherd, Smith, Sinclair, Tahir, Shamsi

How to play

A slow surface (see pitch report above) really should play to Guyana's strengths. Now they have sorted their XI they're worthy of support at 2.3811/8. The no fifty in first dig is available at 7/4 with Sportsbook and that's a bet. It's been a winner eight times in the last 12. Bet Sportsbook odds here.

Tops value

Keemo Paul batted at No 5 last time for Guyana so the 14s with Sportsbook about a top-bat win is big. The in-form Kyle Mayers has been boosted to 7/2 for top Royals. Bet Sportsbook odds here.