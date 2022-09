SBarbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders

Wednesday 5 August, 15:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Royals have been picking five overseas players because they fielded Ramon Simmonds, an under-19 player. Until Simmonds plays five games they can keep doing so. Quinton de Kock curiously batted No 3 last time.

Probable XI: Cornwall, Mayers, De Kock, Azam, Tector, Miller, Bosch, Holder, Bishop, McCoy, Simmonds

Trinbago should be boosted by the arrival of Colin Munro after The Hundred came to a close. There is an injury doubt surrounding Akeal Hosein, the spinner.

Possible XI: Narine, Webster, Pooran, Munro, Seifert, Russell, Pollard, Prasanna, Philip, Seales, Lewis

Pitch report

Last year West Indie and Australia were involved in a runfest at the Darren Sammy Stadium. More than 180 was busted three times in five games. The last CPL action in 2019 saw 160 busted four times in five. Unfortunately there is more forecast rain so going big on runs is risky. The runs market is here.

How to play

Royals are two from two while TKR were frustrated by a washout versus Patriots last time denying them the chance of a 100% record from two. The 2.67 about a confident and perhaps unfairly strong Royals is value in a potentially shortened match. At the least it's a a trade.

Tops value

Cornwall is 9/2 for top bat. He hardly disgraced himself in the opening berth last time for Royals. Kyle Mayers is in stonking form at 7/2. Openers are generally the way to play with rain around but in a thrash and bash Andre Russell could well be asked to bat as high as No 4. He's 5/1. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.