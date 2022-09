Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

Thursday 29 September, 00:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Guyana's batting and bowling flopped under pressure in the first qualifier against Barbados Royals. Keemo Paul is a doubt with an ankle injury that prevented him bowling his overs. Batter Jermaine Blackwood could come in.



Possible XI: Gurbaz, Hemraj, Hope, Blackwood, Shakib, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Smith, Motie, Sinclair, Tahir

Tallawahs thumped Kings in the eliminator. Sharmarh Brooks returned to the XI and produced a strong show of batting power.



Probable XI: King, K Lewis, Brooks, Powell, Reifer, Allen, Nabi, Imad, Green, Gordon, Amir

Pitch report

Five from eight scores in first-innings at Providence have been of 160 or more. But we're only going over the par line if Jamaica bat first. We're not convinced by Guyana's bowling. But we'll short if Jamaica bowl first. They are in good form having bowled out Kings for 118.

How to play

Guyana are our outright pick but we abandon them now. They've proved not to be the mean and miserly outfit we expected on a helpful Providence surface.

Instead Tallawahs are more like the Guyana we expected. They have the meanest bowling in the tournament and on a batting surface, that point of difference is crucial. They're a bet at 2.1211/10 here.

Tops value

Shimron Hetmyer looks chunky for top Guyana bat at 11/2. Brandon King, who has a ton on this ground against this opposition in the previous meeting, is boosted to 7/2.