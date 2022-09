St Lucia Kings v Jamaica Tallawahs

Wednesday 29 September, 00.00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

The Kings have been without Johnson Charles for some reason. It's unlikely he's been rested considering the race for second place in the ladder. It remains to be seen whether he returns.

Probable XI: Du Plessis, Deyal, Dickwella, Hose, Wiese, Primus, Chase, Auguste, Joseph, Forde, Royal

Tallawahs are loaded up at the back end so it will be a stable platform and then a mad rush. Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim and Chris Green are picked for the Providence pitches of hold so they will hope for grip.

Probable XI: King, K Lewis, McKenzie, Powell, Reifer, Allen, Nabi, Imad, Green, Pretorius, Amir

Pitch report

The Providence surface has been full of runs for the team batting first. Four of the six so far have seen scores of 160 or more. We should be able to go long of the par line which could be high 150s. But there's a caveat. Tallawahs can be mean with the ball so we'll only go oversif they bat first.

How to play

Kings are 1.855/6 with Tallawahs 2.1411/10. We're not having those odds. Kings failed to defend 194 at this venue while Tallawahs had the tightest economy rate of the four qualifiers in the league table. We will trade them to flip the odds. Kings did win the previous meeting by a tight margin, though. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Faf Du Plessis is boosted to 13/5 for top Kings bat with Sportsbook. He produced a sensational ton in a losing cause against Guyana. So did Brandon King for Jamaica and he is 3/1. Bet Sportsbook here.