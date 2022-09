Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals

Monday 26 September, 00:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Royals had the ladder won a long time ago. They've still only lost once but their play has still been a bit sloppy, notably the sudden go-slows in powerplays. There is no Quinton De Kock.

Probable XI: Cornwall, Mayers, Tector, Azam, Holder, Bosch, Thomas, Mujeeb, Nyeem, Bishop, Young

Guyana have qualified but a win takes them into second and a shot in the first qualifier on Tuesday against Royals and another chance if they lose that. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shakib-al-Hasan are late call-ups and they've found form at just the right time.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Hemraj, Hope, Shakib, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Smith, Paul, Motie, Tahir Sinclair

Pitch report

We're back to the drawing board with Providence. Historically a slow, low surface with totals to match this season has been different. Four out of five matches have seen scores of more than 160 in the first dig. Whether the rain which washed out Kings-Tallawahs has an impact remains to be see. it's a watching brief on a par line which could be early 160s.

How to play

It's surprising to see Royals at 2.1211/10. They should be favourites on form and the market is perhaps overreacting to Guyana's three straight wins and the fact that it's a dead rubber for Royals. At the least they can trade favourites. The forecast remains rainy but there could well be enough time for a ten-over thrash. Bet the odds here.

Tops value

Kyle Mayers has been boosted to 3/1 and Gurbaz to 7/2 for top Royals bat and Guyana bat respectively. With rain about neither are a bug wager. No fifty at 5/4 in the first dig is not a bad shout, either. Bear in mind that ten overs need to be played in an innings for wagers to stand. Bet the odds here.