Guyana Amazon Warriors v ST Lucia Kings

Friday 23 September, 10:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Guyana dropped Paul Striling for Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shakib-al-Hasan came in for Heinrich Klaasen. SHai Hope has returned to slow things down. They still though Gudakesh Motie was worth batting ahead of Odean Smith and Keemo Paul against Tallawahs though.

Probable XI: Hemraj, Gurbaz, Hope, Shakib, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Motie, Smith, Paul, Tahir, Sinclair

Johnson Charles is carrying the Kings batting on his own at the moment. He has put four scores back-to-back.

Probable XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Dickwella, Hose, Chase, Wiese, Primus, Joseph, Forde, Williams, Edward

Pitch report

Providence has been historically low-scoring with 12 of the 32 matches prior to this term oproducing first-dig scores of under 150. Five of those were since 2019, however, and we have had 150 busted twice so far this season. Extraordinary late onslaughts in the two games so far have been eyebrow-raising. So go for in-play wagers of 40 or 50 more in the last three at big numbers. Bet the odds here.

How to play

Guyana need wins and they got one against Tallawahs. Somehow they posted 178 after being 98 for seven in the 16th. It's this sort of turnaround that means we don't let match odds bets run. Flips are expected in both innings so trade for all green. This is a choice affair with Guyana and Kings at 1.9720/21. Bet the odds here.

Tops value

With late hitting the order of the day seemingly, Paul is no 90/1 chance. He has batted up the order and his strong show against Tallawahs is deserving of at least one spot higher. Bet the odds here.