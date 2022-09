St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals

Friday 9 August, 00:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Kings are up and running. Big-boy power got them home against the Tallawahs. David Wiese all the way down at No 8 won them a game they should have been out of.

Probable XI: Charles, Dickwella, Du Plessis, Auguste, Chase, David, Primus, Wiese, Joseph, Kuggeleijn, Royals

Royals are the early pacesetters with three wins from three. They hammered Trinbago on Wednesday night with David Miller rediscovering IPL hitting form. Miller will bat No 3 if a fast start has been made. We suspect Devon Thomas goes in if an early wicket falls.

Probable XI: De Kock, Mayers, D Thomas, Miller, Azam, Bosch, Holder, Greaves, Walsh, McCoy, O Thomas

Pitch report

Scores of 194 and 163 so far suggest the surface at the Darren Sammy Stadium is as it should be - decent for runs. With both of these sides so strong with the bat we would expect more than 170 to be under threat up first. The poor weather forecast means we need to bet closer to the action, though. Bet the runs here.

How to play

Royals deserve a bit more respect than 1.875/6 on form but it is probably understandable why the market is as short on Kings at 2.0621/20. Their batting depth is extraordinary. We expect the team batting first to be around 1.75/7 at the break so Kings are an option for a trade. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Wiese is 40/1 with Betfair Sportsbook for top Kings bat. On talent and hitting ability it's a brilliant price. The problem is batting order. Why would they budge him from No 8 after winning the game expertly last time? Keep stakes sensible as it may be that he should be around 33s on that rationale. Devon Thomas is potential value for Royals at 25s. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.

