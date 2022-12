Jordan misses out for Sixers

Heat have been tortured by spin

Izharulhaq 10/3 top Sixers bowler

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers

Sunday 1 January, 08:15

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Heat are bottom of the pile with four defeats in five. A Colin Munro special gave them hope in a stiff chase of 183 against Thunder but they came up short.

They appear to be in the territory of requiring individual brilliance to stay in a game at the moment. James Bazley returned to the squad and took four wickets.

Probable XI: Munro, Bryant, Renshaw, Billings, Peirson, Whiteley, Bazley, Neser, Steketee, Kuhnemann, Swepson

Sixers are without Chris Jordan, one game after he made his first appearance of the season in success over the Renegades. Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq comes into the squad in his place.

Steve O'Keefe remains on the sidelines. Izharulhaq came in for Todd Murphy to take on spin duties.

Probable XI: Patterson, Philippe, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Christian, Kerr, Abbott, Dwarshius, Bird, Izharulhaq

Pitch report

Seven of the last 14 first-innings at The Gabba have seen scores of 170 or more. Heat posted 166 against a crack Strikers unit in the one Bash game so far this term. We would expect Sixers to make 170 a minimum target. It may be possible to get 2.1011/10 on such a bet on the runs market for Sixers batting first.

How to play

Sixers are 1.654/6 with Heat 2.486/4. These are the prices we would expect. If there was to be a trade option Heat would have to bat first and their batters (other than Munro) would need to find form.

If Sixers bat first they should be shorter at the break. It's pushing the envelope to find an interest on this market unless you're prepared to go big on Sixers.

Tops value

Heat have had significant issues against spin this tournament. Their batters have barely got the tweakers off the square. So Sixers' Izharulhaq should be bang in the game, partciularly as Heat would have seen little of him. The 10/3 that he takes most Sixers wickets with Sportsbook has appeal. Likewise the 16s about man of the match. Jordan Silk has appeal at 8s for top Sixers bat.