Heat to take the win

Khawaja has data on side

Wade's amazing record

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes

Friday 20 January, 09:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Heat are picking up with two wins out of two. They're the form side in the race for the fifth play-off spot. They've beaten Stars and Strikers thanks to tight bowling displays, restricting to 159 and defending 154 respectively. Michael Neser is having a sensational season. If they could just find a bit more batting power (waiting for Usman Khawaja to go big) then they could do damage in the next stage.

Probable XI: Brown, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Renshaw, Hain, Peirson, Bazley, Neser, Kuhnemann, Johnson, Swepson

Hobart continue to disappoint. They didn't lay a glove on Perth and find themselves in a dogfight. It wasn't supposed to be this way for the pre-tournament favourites. The problem is that Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf, their marquee signings, are having absolute stinkers. Neither are worth their place in the side. Indeed, Asif was dropped last time out

Probable XI: Jewell, McDermott, Wade, Crawley, David, Short, Ashraf, Andrews, Ellis, Dooley, Meredith

Pitch Report

The Gabba has looked good for batters. Heat have posted 155, 166 and 224 so far this term. The low total against Perth is probably worth a 160-odd against anyone else. It's eight of the last 16 first digs which have gone over 170 or more.

Heat can go after 170 here and they should be available in the mid 160s on the par line against a leaky Hobart attack. Heat average eight an over and Hobart concede 8.7 an over so it's well within thgeir grasp.

How to play

The market's fascination with Hobart never seems to end. They're pencilled in at 1.814/5 for this one so we can expect 2.26/5 about Heat.

The hosts have their flaws, of course, but they're much more reliable at this stage of the tournament and have settled on a group of players to get the job done, unlike Hobart.

Tops Value

Could this be Khawaja's turn? He has 54 runs from 44 balls with one out against this projected attack. He is 11/4 but he should be boosted. Matt Renshaw has an almost identical record and is 16/5.

The opening berth for Khawaja swings it. For Hobart watch out for Matthew Wade. He has a stunning record against the Heat attack with 106 off 65 and one out. Wade is 3/1 jolly but should be boosted to around 10/3.