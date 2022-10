Netherlands can win in Hobart

Bangladesh unsettled

Hossain and Edwards top-bat picks

Bangladesh v Netherlands

Monday 24 October, 05:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Bangladesh's final warm-up against South Africa was washed out. Which was just as well because they were thrashed by Afghanistan in their other outing.

They have been hopeless in this format for some time and come in to the tournament with few clues about their best XI. They might try Mehidy Hasan Miraz as opener. They are utterly reliant on Shakib-al-Hasan and Liton Das for runs, and the latter is hardly prolific.

Possible XI: Shanto, Hasan Miraz, Das, Shakib, Afif, Yasir Ali, Nurul, Mossadek, Taskin, Mustafizur, Mahmud

The Dutch lived up to their reputation as an efficient bowling unit with good plans by qualifying from the first round. And they look a much beter balanced unit now Scott Edwards has taken over the captaincy from Pieter Seelaar.

The batting is decent. Max O'Dowd is reliable as an opener while Tom Cooper, born in New South Wales, is a vastly experienced Aussie domestic player.

Probable XI: O'Dowd Singh, De Leede, Ackerman, Cooper, Edwards, Pringle, van der Gugten, Klaasen, van Meekeren, van der Merwe

Pitch report

In the last 21 matches at the venue there have been 15 scores of 160 or more. Six of those have been won by the side batting second. Ireland struggled on Sunday to post 128 against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh will note the use of three spinners.

How to play

Bangladesh are 1.364/11 with Netherlands [3.7]. It is hard to consider Bangladesh as nothing but one of the worst prices we've seen.

But we will keep that toss bias on side with the Dutch. Back them batting first for a win which should not be classed as an upset.

Tops value

There are a couple of big-priced top-bat wagers that interest us. Mosaddek Hossain can be a fierce hitter and has batted up the order for Bangladesh so the 66/1 is worth a nibble with Sportsbook. Dutch skip Edwards is solid, too, and we'll have a bit of the 11/1.