Australia v India Third ODI: Batters in honey at Manuka

Australia v India

Wednesday 2 December, 03:40

TV: live on Sky Sports

Aussies shuffle

Australia have wrapped up the series with a game to spare, their brutal batting demolishing India. Both matches have been done and dusted by the break with hosts racking up scores of 379 and 384. It is the third game running that Australia have been able to cut loose at the death and suggests they have finally released the shackles.

There will be no David Warner, however, for this one. His place is likely to go to Cameron Green, the Western Australia all-rounder. Marnus Labuschagne could be asked to open. Another option is a straight swap with D'Arcy Short of Matthew Wade coming in. Pat Cummins will be rested meaning Sean Abbott gets a chance to transfer excellent domestic form to the international stage.

Possible XI Finch, Labuschagne, Smith, Maxwell, Henriques, Green, Carey, Starc, Abbott, Hazlewood, Zampa

India make changes

Dogged by a poor run rate, India have badly missed Rohit Sharma's ultra-reliability at the top of the order. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have looked in decent nick but the epic innings required to get close to monstrous totals has, unsurprisingly, eluded them.

It is not surprising that they cannot be free-flowing. There is not a huge amount of faith in the middle-order engine room of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Rahul has found some form but Iyer's place is under threat from Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson.

Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakar could get a game with Nav Saini and Yuz Chahal stepping away. Not that it is likely to make much difference for an attack which is not suited to conditions.

Possible XI Agarwal, Dhawan, Kohli, Samson, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Thakur, Bumrah, Shami

Pitch report

The Manuka Oval, Canberra has been full of runs in ODI. The last seven games here have been won by the side batting first, six of them while defending 320-plus totals. The last four first-innings totals read: 372 for 2, 411 for 4, 348 for 8, and 378 for 5. Given that 300 has been busted in all four innings so far, it would be a surprise if we didn't see a high total again, regardless of who bats first. Sportsbook go 7/5 that both teams score 300 or more, 7/2 for both to score 325 or more and 9/1 for 350 or more.

India a bet batting first

India have lost their last five ODI in a row. They need to bat first here to halt that sequence. On a flat wicket, their batsmen are capable of putting a score on the board to put Australia under pressure.

They have a score to settle in Canberra too. In 2016 they were 277 for one in the 38th chasing 349 only to collapse. It was one of the most pathetic batting displays from numbers five to eight that you are ever likely to see. Both Dhawan and Kohli made tons, although the latter threw his wicket away with a bizarre shot.

The match odds market is not wary of a wounded India with Australia as short as 1.674/6. That means if India bat first we get 2.305/4 and be in a good position at the break to trade for profits.

Tops value

Aaron Finch, Dhawan and Kohli scored centuries on the previous meeting at the venue. They are 9/2, 5/1 and 4/1 with Sportsbook respectively for a repeat.

Finch is 16/5 for top Aussie with Steve Smith 23/10, Labuschagne is 9/2. For India, Kohli is 12/5 but remember it's one win now in his last 19 white-ball innings for India.