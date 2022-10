Australia v England

Tuesday 12 October, 09:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Australia team news

Australia ran England mighty close in Perth, losing by eight runs in a chase of 209. They could be at full-strength after picking a reserve bowling line-up.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood could all return to the XI, meaning Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Mitch Swepson and Kane Richardson step away.

Skip Aaron Finch has also indicated that he will open the batting. That surely means Cameron Green is left out. It seems utterly pointless playing him in warm-ups when he's not in the World Cup squad. Josh Inglis must be tearing his hair out.

Probable XI: Warner, Finch, M Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade, Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood

England team news

England may also shuffle their pack. Mark Wood is becoming increasingly important so he may well be rested. That could mean Chris Jordan returns after injury.

Jordan is expected to be key because of his death bowling specialism. David Willey might get a chance in place of Reece Topley or Chris Woakes.

Whether England are now fine-tuning or looking to give as many players time in conditions will be answered. Liam Livingstone is one player who definitely won't be playing. He is still suffering from an ankle problem.

Possible XI: Buttler, Hales, Malan, Stokes, Brook, Moeen, S Curran, Woakes, Jordan, Rashid, Topley

Pitch report

The Manuka Oval has seen pkenty of runs in the last two years. In 18 matches, 12 first-innings have recorded score of 160 or more. More than 200 has been busted three times. Rather surprisngly though only seven of those were won by the side batting first.

That suggests the side batting first haven't recognised quickly enough what a good score is. At least 180 maybe required. More than 180 may be available at around 2.506/4 and 170 at close to even money.

How to play

We weren't that impressed by England in Perth. Sure, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were explosive but they fell away badly. Ben Stokes's insipid innings has us on red alert. It's late in the day to start promoting someone who has barely played and demoting the consistent Dawid Malan.

Against the likes of Hazlewood and Zampa, England may not find it so easy and when they looked 20-30 short in Perth after that fast start, they may not have such wriggle-room.

We'll keep that toss bias on side and go with the Aussies at 1.991/1 in a choice affair. Bet the market here.

Tops value

Buttler and Warner have been boosted by Sportsbook to 13/5 and 11/4 respectively for top team bat. The pair are both 7/1 for man of the match. We expect the batters to take honours in the market.

Alex Hales, two fities in 12 at the venue, is 3/1 for back-to-back wins on top England bat. Malan is of interest at 5s. That's a chunk in our favour on win rate. It's a bit of a worry that he was shifted down the order, though.