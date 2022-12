Sixers should be too strong

Strikers may go under 160 batting first

Sixers all-rounder eyecatching wager

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers

Wednesday 14 December, 08:15

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Adelaide Strikers are a bowling team. They are reliant on Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan and Wes Agar. When they lose Rashid in January and Alex Carey and Travis Head become available, their strength is likely to become a weakness and vice versa.

They have not adequately replaced Jono Wells who held their batting together. He has joined Renegades. Chris Lynn is a new signing but is very hit and miss these days.

Possible XI: Lynn, Short, Weatherald, Hunt, de Grandhomme, Nielsen, Rashid, W Agar, Siddle, Conway, Thornton

Sixers are bristling with power and they have the best squad in the tournament. Indeed, it is hard to find a weakness and that is why they are our best pick in the outright preview.

Steve Smith will join up with the squad once the South Africa Test series is done. The signing oif Kurtis Patterson from champions Perth is far more impressive, though.

Possible XI: Philippe, Paterson, Vince, Hughes, Henriques, Christian, Silk, Kerr, Abbott, Dwarshius, O'Keefe

Adelaide's reputation as a road didn't quite hold up in the World T20. Only two teams batting first busted 170 from seven. In last term's Bash the mark was also busted twice from seven. More than 160 is bang on even money including World t20 and the 2021-22 Bash matches. With Strikers unreliable with the bat it may be shrewd to go unders on the par line if they bat first.

How to play

Adelaide are 2.3211/8 with Sixers 1.738/11. That is about what we expected the prices to be. Sixers should be too strong man for man as they have been in eight of the last nine meetings.

Still, we will be cheeky and look for 1.804/5 in-play with the hope that Strikers might be able to do some decent work in the first dig with bat or ball.

Tops value

Syndey's powerhouse all-rounder Hayden Kerr could wellbe the player of the tournament if he returns form from last season. He stands out for honours with bat and ball here.

Sportsbook's 25/1 that he top the run lists for Sixers in this game is of interest because he ended last season opening the batting. With the ball he took a wicket eevery 12 balls so the 7/2 that he takes most wickets is a bet.

For Strikers, Matt Short looks the most solid option at 10/3 for top bat. Wes Agar is underrated at 7/2 and should bowl at the death.