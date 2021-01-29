Abu Dhabi T10 Day Two Tips: Gayle set to blow in

Abu Dhabi T10 Match Day Two

Pune Devils v Qalandars, 12.00

Pune Devils are up and running with a win, beating Deccan Gladiators as outsiders on day one. The first day proved a good lesson for punters.

Each of the three outsiders traded as short favourites. And two of them went on to win. The big takeaway is that there is precious little evidence teams, particularly so earlu on in a competition, should be shorter than 1.804/5.

Pune find themselves 2.447/5 for this one. We shouldn't be shy about attempting a trade to at least 1.804/5. Qalandars, who boast Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir and Samit Patel, among others, should have a good season but they are no 1.625/8 chances.

Maratha Arabians v Delhi Bulls, 14.15

The Arabians pulled off a shock - according to the odds anyway - when beating tournament favourites Northern Warriors in the opener. At the break they looked like living up to their tag as rags when conceding 127.

But the outfit which were 4.2016/5 and bigger before a ball was bowled, were not cowed. UAE wicket-taker Abdul Shakoor smashed 73 off 28 as they won with five wickets to spare off the last ball.

The Bulls trumped that chase against the Bangla Tigers. Going after 129, they had seven balls to spare thanks to another UAE 'keeper, Rahmanullad Gurbaz, Ravi Bopara and Evin Lewis.

At 2.8615/8, Arabians are considered big outsiders. The Bulls are 1.511/2. When Arabians have the ability to hit like that, there is nothing wrong with taking a risk on a trade into favourite status batting first.

We have little confidence about their bowling, however, and we can well see them conceding big totals in a chase. They are very much a team to back at the start of an innings and then oppose when they defend a score.

Deccan Gladiators v Abu Dhabi, 16.30

It is a surprise to see Deccan 1.855/6 favourites for their second outing after they were well-beaten by Pune. Some of the Gladiators' star names produced some shocking efforts.

Sunil Narine managed one off three balls and Kierol Pollard two from six. Pollard then bowled two balls and conceded 12. Perhaps they will be better for the run. There is, after all, nothing wrong with a top four of Mohammad Shazad, Narine, Cameron Delport and Pollard.

Abu Dhabi are a team to watch out for, not least because when Alex Hales arrives from the Big Bash they have a formidable batting unit. This format is made for the likes of Chris Gayle and Luke Wright.

But what we really like about Abud Dhabi is their ability with the ball. Usman Shinwari is a gun pacer and Chris Morris is excellent at the death. If Abdu Dhabi were to get the opportunity to bat first we would be surprised if Gale was not able to lead an assault that saw them favourites at the break. They are currently 2.0421/20