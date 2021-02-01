Abu Dhabi T10 Day Five Tips: Gladiators can finally entertain

Abu Dhabi T10 Match Day Five

TV: live on Sky Sports

Bangla Tigers v Pune Devils, 12.00

There is are interesting themes developing in this tournament. The favourites are dominant - winning ten of the 12 matches. And the toss is crucial. Nine of the chasers have won. An outsider batting first is a very bad wager to let run.

Bangla and Pune both have one win and two defeats to their name so far. The above data may help to decide who to follow, then, with little to go on. Tigers are 1.768/11 and Pune 2.1011/10.

On Sunday Bangla were destroyed by Northern Warriors, who posted 162. Pune failed to defend 129 against Team Abu Dhabi. With bowlers struggling, a trade looks the most sensible option. If Pune were to bat first they should have the capability of getting their price down and we can well see them jollies at the break.



Abu Dhabi v Northern Warriors, 14.15

Team Abu Dhabi had two reasons to be cheerful on match day four. They got their first win of the campaign and also watched from afar as Sydney Thunder's Big Bash campaign ended. That means Alex Hales could soon be available for them.

They are outsiders at a whopping 2.407/5 for this one against a Warriors side who are bursting with confidence - with the bat at least. Nic Pooran hit an incredible 89 from just 26 balls, including 12 sixes, against Pune. We don't really want to go against the trend for the favourites - or the toss bias - when a player is in that sort of form.

But there is also a hint of a trend for Warriors being less than shrewd in the field. So we are looking at Abu Dhabi batting first and doing some damage of their own. That seems realistic with Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett and Joe Clarke all more than capable of destruction.

There might not be much in it, though. Pooran and co's batting power are likely to hold influence over the market so something monstrous is required. Abu Dhabi are likely to need a minimum of 120 to be favourites at 1.9520/21.



Delhi Bulls v Deccan Gladiators, 16.30

This is a close encounter - Delhi are 1.845/6 with Deccan 2.001/1. Bulls have marginal favourite status thanks to two wins from three. Deccan have one win from three.

These two could produce a tight affair. On a limited study, Delhi are not a great side nor are they terrible. They thrashed Maratha, the worst side in the tournament, but were outclassed by the Warriors. In their opener they chased 129 with seven balls to spare against the Tigers.

The dangerman is Pakistan pace ace Waqas Mahmood, who took one for one from his two overs against Warriors. The batting line-up is as strong as it needs to be with Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara and Sherfane Rutherford all capable of the spectacular.

Deccan's price has taken a hit because they were thumped by Qalandars, who could well prove to be the champions-elect. It seems odd they are not opening with Sunil Narine and they have yet to find batting form, despite boasting Cameron Delport and Kieron Pollard. Narine also forms a tantalising spin combination with Imran Tahir. With the toss in their favour we would be surprised if they were unable to trade as favourites.