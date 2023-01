Abu Dhai Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals

Monday 30 January, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Joe Clarke has arrived at the Knight Riders to add to his collection of wooden spoons. He's getting quite the reputation, finishing bottom with Stars, Welsh Fire and Karachi Kings. Anyone would reckon his dodgy keeping might have something to do with it.

Possible XI: Stirling, Clarke, Dhananjaya, Russell, Asalanka, King, Narine, Farid, Hosein, Sabbir, Lahiru

Joe Root has gone home just as he was beginning to nail the format so Knihtg Riders must start again with their opening partnership. Hazratullah Zazai and Dan Lawrence are auditioning for the gig.

Possible XI: Zazai, Lawrence, Rajapaksa, Shanaka, Powell, Raza, Pathan, Klaasen, Luqman, Ball, Akif

Pitch report

More than 200 has been busted three times in six at Abu Dhabi. Even though DC have altered their line-up, one has to fear for a Knight Riders set-up which is going at 9.2 an over. Dc should bust 170. And there could be decent numbers on higher.

How to play

It looks as though DC will go off favourites at around the 1.758/11 mark. We won't be playing at such odds after squad churn pre-toss. We still side with the chaser in Abu Dhabi, even though it's a fifty-fifty split in this competition.

Tops value

We take on Sportsbook for some top-bat picks based on batting order for this one. The first is no surprise: Dasun Shanaka. He is batting at No 4 and is now 10/1 shot even if he was two places lower for DC. Second is Andre Russell at 7/1. He batted at No 4 last time. Akeal Hosein is not a 100/1 chance, either.