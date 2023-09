Winner straight to final

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Thursday 21 September, 00:00

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders team news

Guyana have lost only once this term and thrashed Royals in their final group match which was a dead rubber. Using Odean Smith to fill the problematic opening role alongside Saim Ayub has been a masterstroke.

Probable XI: Ayub, Smith, Hope, Azam, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Pretorius, Paul, Motie, Tahir, Sinclair

Trinbago rested Nic Pooran and Andre Russell last time out and we expect both to return. Samit Patel has bolstered their all-rounder stock while Tom Curran seems to have gone missing.

Probable XI: Guptill, Deyal, Pooran, Carty, Pollard, Russell, Hosein, Samit Patel, Narine, Waqar, Seales

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders pitch report

Kings could manage only 126 in the eliminator against Tallawahs but we don't think that reflects the true nature of the surface. Nine of the last 17 first-innings have seen 170 or more busted. Guyana average 9.5 and 7.8 with bat and ball respectively with Trinbago returning 8.7 and 7.8. TKR may be a short on a high par line batting first.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders match odds

Table-toppers Guyana won both head-to-heads this season by six wickets, chasing 172 and 176. And they exposed Trinbago's clear issues with spin as Imran Tahir (a man of the match) and Gudakesh Motie ties them in knots. They also have better data on run rates. So, who should be favourite?

Trinbago according to the match odds. They are 1.845/6 with Guyana 2.1411/10. There's no evidence the odds should be that way and we have Guyana slight favourites.

Guyana Amazaon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders player bets

Pooran has been boosted to 16/54.20 for top TKR bat. For Guyana, Syub, who topped oin a head-to-head, is boosted to 11/43.70. The 5/15.80 about Smith taking honours has appeal for Guyana but it's a cut from 13/27.40 last time. The 15/28.40 about Andre Russell winning, however, is big and is worth a sensible stake. Russell wins at a shorter rate than the odds suggest.

