Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL tips: Warriors on title charge

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Monday 30 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders team news

Guyana are almost guaranteed a finish in the top two. They would need to suffer a monumental defeat to lose out on net run run rate. It's not happening. They have won four in a row and have a settled side with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azam Khan now confirmed as first-choice openers.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Azam, Hope, Hetmyer, Ali, Shepherd, Motie, Paul, Pretorius, Sinclair, Tahir

Trinbago have a gap of more than 0.5 to overhaul on run rate to Kings for a top-two. A skeletal occurrence. Twin defeats to Falcons look likely to have cost them. They would be advised to keep sticking with the same XI now to find some consistency.

Possible XI: Roy, Parris, Pooran, Carty, Pollard, Russell, David, Jordan, Hinds, Waqar

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals pitch report

A different strip is being used from the first four run-less games. More than 200 has been busted in the last two with Guyana outclassing Kings and Royals. Listen carefully on comms for the pitch report. They should know at that stage what the repeat surface is and then play accordingly. There may be a chance to steal some value on the par line accordingly.

Guyan are 1.9110/11 on an early show. It has to be considered value, even if this has very much a dead rubber feel. They have a win percentage of 72% at their venue, which is one of the most formidable home records in franchise, better than Chennai for example.

So it is absolutely fine to be taking that price. But it is also worth considering them on the outright again. Given that win rate, they will have two bites at the cherry at Providence to make the final. it gives the prospect of having them at 2.0421/20 for a final they will be odds-on for. We will be keeping the tie on side at around the 33.0 mark.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders player bets

Azam Khan remains a big price at 9/25.50 for an opener, particularly on who struck at more than 200 last time. Back him for top GAW bat with Sportsbook. We may also start looking at Andre Russell again although the 13/27.50 has taken a big cut. If it's a slow surface it is value. The in-play strategy with Dre is wise, so keep an eye out for 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Azam Khan top GAW bat SBK 9/2

Recommended Bet Back Andre Russell top TKR bat in-play SBK 10/1

