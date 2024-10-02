Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings CPL Tips: Toss key in final charge

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings

Wednesday 3 October 00:00

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings team news

Guyana finished top of the pile. it was a little disappointing they produced a dead rubber effort against trinbago in their final game. They messed about with their opening combo again. Azam Khan was replaced by Kevlon ANderson. We would expect him to come back in.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Azam, Hope, Hetmyer, Ali, Shepherd, Reifer, Motie, Paul, Pretorius, Shamar, Tahir

Kings are a settled XI and enjoyed a five-game winning streak before defeat by Guyana in their final group game. They are reliant on runs from openers faf Du Plessis and Johnson Charles. Aaron Jones is keeping out Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the middle order.

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Auguste, Chase, Jones, Seifert, Wiese, Descarte, Joseph, Pierre, Noor

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings pitch report

Trinbago were on course for 175 or more before rain interrupted their eliminator first-innings against Royals on Wednesday. As expected, the flatter part of the square was used. Guyana may request the side which produced four scores of under 165.5 for this one. It's a real heap. Keep an ear out on comms and pitch report. Shorting the par line is a clear strategy if we're right about the surface. Other markets of note are 4/15.00 for no fifty and under 15.5 sixes at 8/111.73. The latter has a whopping trend in our favour.

Guyana won both head to heads this series and they boat a win rate at home of just shy of 72%. it is fair, then, that they are favourites at 1.738/11.

Still, a case can be made for Kings. They are clearly an efficient outfit and in terms of runs rates with bat and ball there is nothing to separate the pair. Guyana have an edge of 0.2 with the bat and Kings 0.1 with the ball.

What is key is the toss. There has been a bias for the defender, a trend which was scuppered by rain on Wednesday. Batting first they are more than capable of flipping these odds for a trade. In a potentially close contest we will continue to back the tie at around 34.033/1 for smallest stake. The weather forecast suggests no rain interruptions.

A reminder that the winner will go straight to the final. The loser faces Barbados Royals in the final eliminator.

Azam is due a win and if he's returned to his opening slot the [4/1] for top GAW bat is an interest. We also note the potential for Moeen Ali to be in the wickets and runs on a surface which suits his all-round skills. The 12/113.00 about man of the match will see some takers.

