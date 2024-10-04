Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals CPL Tips: Three to back up to 35/1

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals

Saturday 5 October 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals team news

Guyana are likely to be feeling panicked. Having topped the league they are now under prresssue of elimination. Dropping Azam Khan and disrupting an opening combo which seemed to be working made little sense in their last two games.

Keemo Paul opened the batting in defeat by Kings in the qualifier. Who it could be this time is anyone's guess. Maybe Gudakesh Motie again? Dwaine Pretorius? Raymon reifer came in for Kevlon Anderson against Kings.

Possible Guyana XI: Gurbaz, Motie, Hope, Hetmyer, Ali, Shepherd, Reifer, Paul, Pretorius, Shamar, Tahir

Trinbago are still fuming that floodlight failure cost them in the eliminator against Royals. But few could argue David Miller's 50 from 17 balls didn't deserve to win a match. They snapped a four-game losing streak and getting Miller involved as early as possible cannot be ruled out. Keshav Maharaj was a surprise omission against TKR.

Possible Royals XI: De Kock, Alleyne, Athanzae, Powell, Miller, Cornwal, Holder, Theekshana, Simmonds, McCoy, Naveen

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals pitch report

The runs keep coming at Providence. Kings posted 198 to down Guyana last time, following on from first-dig scores of 168, 211, 207 and 219. The previous four (in the same season) recorded scores of 162, 135, 96 and 137.

Two different types of pitch appear to be available. There is no guarantee we get a road version again so listen out for the pitch report on comms and go overs/unders accordingly at 160.5 and 185.5 respectively. Rain earlier in the day should be clear by start time.

Guyana thumped Royals by 47 runs at Providence in the league season, making up for a 32-run loss earlier in the campaign. As league winners and the home team boasting a 71% win rate, they are fair favourites at 1.715/7.

But is this a fair contest? Seven of the nine at Providence have been won by the side batting first. And one of two which weren't was by DSL. It is hard to ignore such a bias. And one which is far from unusual in the venue's history in CPL.

It really does look like a choice affair at this stage. Backing the team batting first blind is not a bad strategy.

Recommended Bet Back side batting first EXC 1.71/2.28

It's money back if a player isn't selected on the tops markets. But we have to point out that Azam Khan and Nyeem Young for GAW and Royals respectively remain key interest points at 9/25.50 and 35/136.00 for top team bat. Quinton de Kock has been boosted to 9/25.50 by Sportsbook for top match bat.

Recommended Bet Back Nyeem Young top Royals bat SBK 35/1

Recommended Bet Back Azam Khan top GAW bat SBK 9/2

