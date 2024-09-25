Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals CPL Tips: Bets at 33s, 80s and 100

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals

Thursday 25 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals team news

Guyana need to keep winning to retain a top two spot but their net run rate should pip the other three qualifiers if matched on points. Imran Tahir, the skip, is fit again while Rahmanullah Gurbaz could well be back after Afghanistan duty. Azam Khan may keep his opening spot.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Azam, Hope, Hetmyer, Ali, Shepherd, Reifer, Motie, Paul, Pretorius, Shamar, Tahir

Royals are having a wobble on slower surfaces. It's two defeats in a row. Maheesh Theekshana and Keshav Maharaj, who is not involved in South Africa's series against Ireland, are crucial going forward.

Possible XI: Alleyne, de Kock, Cornwall, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Holder, Nyeem, Theekshana, Maharaj, McCoy

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals pitch report

Runscoring is officially tricky at an old-style Providence wicket. First-innings scores read: 162-135-96-137. All but 96 were defended, which was posted by the Royals against Kings. The slow nature of the wicket doesn't suit their thrusters at the top of the order and a 20-over par line at early 150s has a short feel if they bat first.

Guyana have drifted to 1.834/5 on the match odds market, a view consistent with them being unpopular across the markets this season. It looks like value.

Royals have really struggled in their last two, both at Providence. They appear to have a significant issue in dealing with pace-off and spin. And there is no more expert side at that detail than Guyana.

They win at incredible 71% of matches on their home surface which suits their style and they build squads to win their home games. We still think there is interest in tie for a trade from 33.0 and have suggest minimum stake on the price to run throughout the rest of the tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals player bets

In anticipation of a struggle for Royals with the bat we're hitting big numbers on the top bats. Nyeem Young is our go-to because the 33/134.00 is too big on win rate. But in terms of combining hitting ability and 20 or 30 may being enough for a win, small stakes on Keshav Maharaj at 80/181.00 and Theekshana at 100/1101.00 are worthy gambles at this stage. For Guyana Shai Hope may be of interest at 7/24.50 with two wins so far. A third shoudl be on the cards with his win rate.

Recommended Bet Back Nyeem Young top Royals bat SBK 33/1

Recommended Bet Back Maheesh Theekshana top Rooyals bat SBK 100/1

Recommended Bet Back Keshav Maharaj top Royals bat SBK 80/1

