Providence pitch tricky to call

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Monday 25 September, 00:00

TV: Live on TNTSports

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders team news

Guyana roared into the final by thrashing Jamaica, defending 186 by bowling them out for just 101. Imran Tahir was the star with the ball with three wickets for seven runs. Tahir and Motie have caused Trinbago problems previously and should be key. Guyana brought in Kevlon Anderson to open with Saim Ayub, dropping Odean Smith down.

Probable XI: Ayub, Anderson, Hope, Azam, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Pretorius, Motie, Tahir, Beaton

Chadwick Walton was the surprise star of the qualifier when his 80 from 57 saw off Guyana. Trinbago may decide to bring back Martin Guptill at the expense of Mark Deyal. Dwayne Bravo's experience in the knockouts could prove crucial.

Probable XI: Walton, Deyal, Pooran, Carty, Pollard, Russell, Hosein, Bravo, Patel, Narine, Hinds, Waqar

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders pitch report

Seven of the nine matches played at Providence this term has seen 165 or more busted in first-innings. On the runs markets you're likely to be playing odds-on to go over, possibly as short as 1.804/5. Given the economy rates of these teams with the ball (both under eight) that could be risky and a high par line at around 170.5 could be a short.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders match odds

Guyana are 2.1411/10 outsiders with Trinbago 1.875/6. We've been here before with these set of odds so we will explain again: this is a choice affair.

Both sides are cracking outfits and are hard to separate. But on form Guyana may even have the edge. They're are the table toppers and won two of the three head-to-heads.

We suspect there will be an advantage to chasing but at the odds, Guyana should be skinnier to win the game and take their first title.

Back Guyana batting 2nd @ 2.1411/10 Bet now

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders player bets

There's a price on batting order which is wrong for this one. Anderson is priced at 9/19.80 and if he plays he may retain the berth. He is a batter by trade and in one of his three innings this term he produced an innings of note. It's a wrong price on ability and where he could bat, simply put. For Trinbago Nic Pooran is dominant and is boosted to 16/54.20. Saim Ayub, who is Guyana's Mr Reliable, is boosted to 3/13.95. Imran Tahir looks underrated at 3/13.95 for top GAW bowler.