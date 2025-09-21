Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Final Tips: Guyana underrated for glory

Argument Guyana should be favs

Home advantage could be key

TKR have struggled at Providence

Akeal Hosein underrated at 90s

Hetmyer still eyecatching at 6s

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Monday 22 September, 01:00

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL team news

Guyana know all about falling at the final hurdle. They were beaten by Kings last year in the final, the sixth time they have finished as runners-up. But they did end the hoodoo in 2023 when they lifted the title.

Home advantage is exactly that and they should know exactly how to get this game won. In Shai Hope and Imran Tahir they have the top runscorer and wicket-taker in the tournament respectively. Gudakesh Motie is third on the wickets list.

Sharmarh Brooks is being used as an anchor at the top of the order. If they make a fast start he will be shunted down.

Probable Guyana XI: McDermott, Sampson, Hope, Brooks, Hetmyer, Hassan, Shepherd, Moeen, Motie, Pretorius, Tahir

Trinbago have made it to the final the hard way. They have beaten Falcons and Kings in the two eliminators, ending a three-game losing streak at the end of the ladder season.

Brute batting power got them home against Kings with Alex Hales, Nic Pooran and Kieron Pollard hitting four sixes and Andre Russell three. Kings just couldn't adapt to the slower Providence surface. In that regard TKR are well set up with Usman Tariq, Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein perfect to exploit tacky surfaces. However, Keacy Carty and Darren Bravo are floaters in the batting order and don't really offer much.

Possible TKR XI: Munro, Hales, Pooran, Carty, Darren Bravo, Pollard, Russell, Akeal, Narine, Netravalkar, Tariq

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL pitch report

Providence has an average first-innings score of 153 in the last ten with no toss bias. The average number of sixes per game is 9.9. In the last 30 the average score is 150 with a 56% chase bias. The sixes number is 9.5. There have been different wickets used at providence this season, though. Guyana's games have been on more turning pitches while the wicket looked flat in the TKR-Kings contest. The total runs line for TKR may be a little high at 165.5 at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back TKR under 165.5 runs SBK 5/6

Guyana are our outright pick for glory so followers are sitting pretty. For those who haven't had a wager on the title market, the 2.265/4 on the match odds is simply wrong.

At the very least this is a choice affair and there is a strong case Guyana should be favourites. Don't forget this is a home game for them at a venue where they have a three-year win percentage of a massive 67%.

The Warriors have also won four of their last six at Providence against Trinbago. Trinbago, not surprisingly are 4-6 at the venue in the last three years. The odds are wrong and Guyana are value.

Akeal Hosein is back out to 90s again for top TKR bat. We have consistently said this is a wrong price and nothing has changed. Shimron Hetmyer has had a quiet tournament but has looked in decent form of late. The 6/17.00 has appeal for top GAW bat.

Recommended Bet Back Shimron Hetmyer top GAW bat SBK 6/1